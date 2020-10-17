Jaw-dropping smartphone deals on Amazon, Flipkart sales: iPhone 11 price drops to Rs 47,999

Apple iPhone 11 and Samsung Note 10 Plus (Express File Photos)

There are plenty of deals to opt for if you are looking for flagship performance during this festive sale season on Flipkart and Amazon. If you are not interested in the latest specs of flagships launched in the latter half of the year 2020, you can get massive discounts during the sale be it Android or iPhone. Buyers can also get additional discounts with bank offers and exchanging their old devices for new ones. Even if you don’t want to get rid of your current phone, you can exchange the older one which is probably just lying around and has not been used for a while. You just need to ensure it is in a working condition.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung’s flagship device from earlier this year is available at its lowest price for Rs 49,999 on Flipkart down from Rs 83,000. The Samsung S20+ is the best of worlds in the S20 series. It has a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display and is powered by an Exynos 990 processor. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It has a quad-camera setup on the back with a noticeable rectangular bump consisting of a 64MP primary camera and a 10MP selfie snapper. All of this is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. On Samsung devices, Flipkart is offering the smart upgrade plan under which you pay 70 per cent of the amount now and the rest one year later.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ gets four cameras at the back and the main one is 64MP. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy S20+ gets four cameras at the back and the main one is 64MP. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Note 10 Plus stands out of the lot for its design. The phone has an additional S-pen attached to it which may interest a few. Launched in 2019, Samsung Note 10 Plus has a massive 6.8-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The Note 10 Plus is powered by Exynos 9825 processor. It has a quad-camera setup on the back and a 10MP selfie camera. The variant available for sale has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. It is available for Rs 54,999 on Flipkart down from Rs 85,000.

Samsung Note 10 Plus (Express Photo) Samsung Note 10 Plus (Express Photo)

iPhone XR

iPhone XR was launched two years ago but still remains a relevant phone for those looking to buy an iPhone on a budget and do not want to spend big bucks. It has a 6.1-inch LCD display with IPS technology and Liquid Retina HD with 1792 x 828 resolution. It is powered by an A12 Bionic chip. There’s only one 12MP camera on the back and a 7MP camera on the front. Currently, the 64GB variant is available for Rs 37,999 on Flipkart.

When the iPhone XR made its debut in 2018, it was deemed as the best value for money iPhone. When the iPhone XR made its debut in 2018, it was deemed as the best value for money iPhone.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 has been the main focus of this season’s sale as it went below Rs 50,000 mark for the first time. On Amazon, the 64GB variant is available for Rs 47,999 and can be bought at a lower price with additional discounts. The iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display. Under the hood, it packs an A13 Bionic chip with a third-generation neural engine. On the rear, it has a dual-camera system with two ultrawide and wide cameras capable of recording 4K resolution videos at 30 frames per second. On the front, it comes equipped with a 12MP camera inside the notch which is capable of recording in 4K. It is powered by a 3,110 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charge and wireless charging.

Apple ’s iPhone 11 with free AirPods offer sold out (Express File Photo)

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus

The South Korean smartphone maker’s flagship phones from 2019 are available for a massive discount. Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus are available for Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options are available for these prices. They are powered by Exynos 9820 octa-core processor. If you want a more compact phone (6.1-inch display), go for Samsung S10 and if you want a big screen device (6.4-inch display) Samsung S10 Plus is a better choice. The Plus model has a dual-selfie camera cutout which may interest buyers as well.

Samsung S10 (Express Photo) Samsung S10 (Express Photo)

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro’s 64GB variant is currently available for Rs 79,999 on Flipkart. The phone was launched for Rs 99,999 in India last year and the prices were later increased. It comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup (12MP+12MP+12MP) and a 12MP front camera. It is powered by an A13 Bionic chip with a third-generation neural engine. The phone’s cameras are great and despite all the power it packs, it is still a compact phone.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (File Photo) Apple iPhone 11 Pro (File Photo)

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd