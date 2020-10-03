Best smart speakers you can buy under Rs 20,000

Apple Homepod and Google Home (Express Photos)

Smart speakers are in the rage these days as many households move towards creating smart homes where devices can be controlled with a simple voice command. To be able to turn on/off lights, appliances, play music and more can be done with the help of these smart speakers. These speakers also eliminate the need for a dedicated Bluetooth speaker or a speaker to connect to the TV in a medium-sized room. There are not many players in this segment for now but there have been a few additions to the list in recent times. If you are looking for a smart speaker, here are a few options available as per your budget.

Apple Homepod

Apple Home pod is the most expensive home speaker of the lot. It is a perfect buy for those who want to build an Apple ecosystem in their home. The speaker is compact and can be placed anywhere. It offers high-quality sound and bass that can fill a medium-sized room. It has six microphones making it capable of receiving audio input from any part of the space. The device has an A8 chip and can be connected to iOS devices to play music from Apple music easily. It is compatible with HomeKit devices as well. If you want to pair it with other Apple Homepods too. It is available for Rs 19,999. Also, it weighs 2.5 kg and comes in black and white colour variants.

Google Home

Google Home smart speaker is a pretty basic device you can connect with your WiFi and get started. The Google Assistant is available in the Hindi language as well and the speaker can be setup with six devices. It is a good choice for smart homes because of its compatible with a long list of smart device brands. It weighs just 477 grams and currently available for Rs 8,999. You can also wait for the Nest Audio that was launched recently in ‘Made by Google event’ and is expected to be cheaper too after a design change.

Mi Smart Speaker

Mi Smart Speaker is the most recently launched smart speaker on the list. It is powered by Google Assistant and has a ring on the top that glows when you are giving a command. The speaker comes with a matte finish and has four buttons on the touch panel on the top. It has a powerful 12W front-firing speaker with a 63.5mm driver. The two far-field mics are placed on the top. It supports DTS sound for high-quality sound. It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity as well. Like many smart speakers, users can also pair two smart speakers together connecting it to a TV. Different speakers in a different room can be controlled using a multi-room setup. It has Chromecast Built-in. The security camera feed can also be summoned on TV. In short, it can control multiple smart devices. It supports the Hindi language as well and is priced at Rs 3,999 and an early bird price of Rs 3,499 till the Diwali sale. It weighs 853 grams.

Amazon Echo 3rd gen

Amazon Echo is one of the most impressive brands in the smart speaker segment. There is not much innovation that went into the third generation when compared to its predecessors but the sound quality has improved. It is easy to set up with the Alexa app. It has four physical buttons on the top and LED light. The design has been improved as well and is now available in multiple colours. You can connect multiple speakers at once when you more sound or in multiple rooms. You can control smart devices with the Amazon Echo 3rd gen. Just in case you want to connect it to an old TV or smartphone, there is a 3.5mm audio jack available too. It weighs 1.3 kg as it packs a 76.2mm neodymium woofer. The smart speaker is currently available for Rs 9,799.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen with clock

If you want a smart speaker for your bedroom and don’t want to splurge more money Amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen is a good option. One of the highlights is that it has a digital clock. You can choose the version without the clock as well. The mini smart speaker packs a punch for its size and provides quality sound, thanks to a 1.6-inch speaker. The users can control smart devices with it like the Echo 3rd gen. It retains the 3.5mm audio jack as well. It weighs 499 grams and is available for Rs 4,499 for the clock version and Rs 1,000 lesser for the one without it.

