OnePlus 6 to Nokia 7 Plus: Best slow motion video recording phones to buy in India

From OnePlus 6 to Vivo V9: Here is the list of smartphones to support slow-motion video recording feature From OnePlus 6 to Vivo V9: Here is the list of smartphones to support slow-motion video recording feature

Who doesn’t like slow motion videos? Personally speaking, they are my favourite given the kind of dramatic or cinematic bit we can add to them. Slow-motion videos are really cool and fun to play around with and there are a number of smartphones available in India that supports 4K video recording. In this article, we compile a list of some of the best smartphones across different price segments to support slow-motion video recording.

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 costs Rs 57,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Both the Samsung flagship phones this year, the Galaxy S9 and S9+, support slow motion video recording feature. And in case the brand name is what matters to you the most, Samsung Galaxy S9 is one of your options to consider. During our Samsung Galaxy S9+ review, we observed slow-motion videos come out well in adequate light and it is certainly not something you will want to try in low light. Unlike the Galaxy S9+, this one houses a single 12MP sensor supporting a feature called Variable Aperture (f/1.5 – f/2.4), dual-pixel PDAF, OIS and LED flash.

Samsung Galaxy S9 price in India: Samsung Galaxy S9 costs Rs 57,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 houses 16MP + 20MP dual rear sensors with PDAF and dual-LED flash.

Also Read: How to record and edit slow motion videos on OnePlus 6

One of the reasons you will want to buy OnePlus 6 for is its slow-motion video recording mode. But of course, similar to Samsung Galaxy S9, an ability to record slow-mo videos is not the only talking point at the end of the day. But since we are talking specifically about OnePlus 6, let me tell you it can record 1080p (Full HD) slow-motion videos at 240 frames per second (fps). But given the fact that recorded videos play in 30fps, they appear 8 times slower, hence resulting in a slow-motion effect. OnePlus 6 can also record 720p (HD) slow-motion videos at 480fps. The phone houses 16MP + 20MP dual rear sensors with PDAF and dual-LED flash.

OnePlus 6 price in India: OnePlus 6 starts at Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus Zenfone 5Z features a 12MP primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture) paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor (f/1.4 aperture)

Also Read: Asus Zenfone 5Z Review

Following in the footsteps of OnePlus 6, the newly announced Asus Zenfone 5Z too supports slow motion video recording. But similar to Galaxy S9, this one requires adequate light for clear output. Slow motion videos in low light do not come out well. Asus Zenfone 5Z features a 12MP primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture) paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor (f/1.4 aperture). The camera also supports gyro EIS, dual-LED dual-tone flash. Unlike OnePlus 6, the Zenfone 5Z can record slow-motion videos in only 1080p Full HD resolution at 240fps.

Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India: Asus Zenfone 5Z starts at Rs 29,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage costs Rs 25,999 in India.

Nokia 7 Plus with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chip supports slow motion video recording. In order to get into a slow-mo video recording mode, swipe left from the home screen > Tap the hamburger menu > Select slow motion > Tap the slow-mo button to start recording the video. Tap the same button to stop recording the video. Nokia 7 Plus houses 12MP + 13MP dual rear sensors with gyro EIS, 2x optical zoom, dual pixel PDAF, Zeiss optics and dual-LED dual-tone flash.

Nokia 7 Plus price in India: Nokia 7 Plus with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage costs Rs 25,999 in India.

Vivo V9

Vivo V9 comes with a slow-mo mode to let users record slow-motion videos Vivo V9 comes with a slow-mo mode to let users record slow-motion videos

Also Read: Vivo V9 FAQ

Although Vivo V9 was among the first few phones in India to feature an Apple iPhone X- style notch display on the front, it is not the thing that stands out. There is a slow-motion video recording feature too, which is a rare sight for phones priced below Rs 25,000. But Vivo V9 comes with a slow-mo mode to let users record slow-motion videos. The handset features 16MP + 5MP dual rear cameras.

Vivo V9 price in India: Vivo V9 is currently priced at Rs 20,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd