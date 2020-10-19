Best smart security cameras you can buy on Flipkart and Amazon right now

Realme (left), Qubo (centre) and Smitch security cameras

It is always better to be safe than sorry. Installing security cameras indoors or outdoors helps you react better in case there is an intruder. Also, these security cameras can be installed both indoors or outdoors. Hence, they help you monitor kids back home when you are on the move. Features like night vision also come in handy in case you want to know who committed the crime. During the festive sale on Amazon and Flipkart, you can save money by buying these products. You can choose from a wide array of products in this segment from several brands.

Mi 360 degree security camera can record HD videos thanks to its 20MP camera. The WiFi smart camera comes with AI-powered motion detection. You can either install it inside or outside your house. Two-way audio comes sin handy as well. In addition, it has a night vision feature and Infrared NightVision to help you monitor in low light as well. It is currently available for Rs 2,299 on Amazon and Flipkart.

TP Link Smart cam is a utility-heavy security camera that can record HD videos. It allows users to pan/tilt the camera as per the need. It is fit for both indoor and outdoor usage. The two-way audio and live video features are there. For low light conditions, it has infrared night vision and can detect motion. It has a 360-degree horizontal range and 114-degree vertical range helping it cover more ground. It also has local storage of up to 128GB via microSD card which translates to footage for almost 16 days. The recording can be turned off by the user under the privacy mode. It is currently available for Rs 2,099 on Flipkart and Amazon.

Godrej Eve Nx PT is also capable of recording videos in HD quality. The additional feature on this security camera is that it supports Onvif, smart motion tracking. It has a wide viewing angle of 105 degrees. It also has a built-in mic and speaker. The WiFi-enabled speaker can store videos locally up to 128GB via a microSD card. The infrared LED on the camera come in handy for night vision. Godrej Eve Nx PT security camera is available for Rs 2,499 on Amazon and Flipkart.

Realme 360 Degree WiFi smart security camera uses dual motors for better movement to offer a panoramic view with the help of 360-degree rotation. The recently released security camera from Realme offers high-quality videos in lowlight with infrared night vision. In order to be able to connect to the WiFi easily, it has an in-built WiFi extender. Apart from the usual features like AI motion detection and up to 128GB storage via microSD, it also records videos in four channels. The Realme security camera is available for Rs 2,499 on Flipkart.

Smitch is the most affordable security camera on the list at a price of Rs 1,499. It is currently available on Flipkart. The security camera can record videos in HD. It comes with pan and tilt functions, capable of advanced motion detection, night vision, talk back and even store videos on a microSD card.

Qubo is the sleekest and good-looking security camera of the lot if it matters to you. It is different from the white and black smart cameras you saw above. The all-black security camera has all the features to back up the price tag of Rs 3,290 on Flipkart. It offers 24×7 live monitoring in HD, the live streaming is encrypted, can detect a person, alerts when the baby is crying. To top it all, it has an IP65 rating so that the user doesn’t have to worry about installing it under a shed. Like every security camera on the list, it has night vision as well.

