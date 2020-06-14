Best Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans you can get right now

Reliance Jio work from home plans: List of best Jio plans that cost less, offer more data Reliance Jio work from home plans: List of best Jio plans that cost less, offer more data

Reliance Jio offers many prepaid plans and that often confuses users as to which plan they should opt for. The telecom operator offers recharge plans across various price segments. The cheapest one starts at Rs 149 and goes up to Rs 4,999. If you are a Jio user and confused about which prepaid plan you must get next month, we have simplified this for you and listed the best plan you can get at a particular price point. Here are the details.

Best Jio plan under Rs 200

* The cheapest plan Jio offers is worth Rs 149. Under this plan, Jio offers 1GB data per day for 24 days, a total of 24GB data. Additionally, the plan also offers unlimited Jio to Jio calling while Jio to non-Jio FUP limit is set at 300 minutes, complimentary subscription to Jio app, and 100 SMS per day for the entire validity period.

* If users are looking for more data there’s Rs 199 plan which comes with a validity of 28 days. Under this plan, users get 1.5GB per day (which is a total of 42GB data). The prepaid plan also offers unlimited Jio to Jio calling while Jio to non-Jio FUP limit is set at 1,000 minutes, complimentary subscription to Jio app, and 100 SMS per day for the entire validity period.

READ | Reliance Jio, Airtel introduce new prepaid plans: Here are the details

Best Jio plan under Rs 400

* Jio users looking for recharge plan under Rs 400 can opt for Rs 399 plan that offers a total of 84GB data (per day data is set at 1.5GB per day), unlimited Jio to Jio calling while Jio to non-Jio FUP limit is set at 2,000 minutes, complimentary subscription to Jio app, and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 56 days.

Best Jio plan under Rs 500

* If users are looking for more data there’s Rs 444 plan which comes with a validity of 56 days. Under this plan, users get 2GB per day (which is a total of 112GB data). The prepaid plan also offers unlimited Jio to Jio calling while Jio to non-Jio FUP limit is set at 2,000 minutes, complimentary subscription to Jio app, and 100 SMS per day for the entire validity period.

Here are the best Airtel plans for you to get this month

Best Jio plan under Rs 600

* Jio users looking for recharge plan under Rs 600 can opt for Rs Rs 599 plan that offers a total of 168GB data (per day data is set at 2GB per day), unlimited Jio to Jio calling while Jio to non-Jio FUP limit is set at 3,000 minutes, complimentary subscription to Jio app, and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 84 days.

Here are the best Reliance Jio plans for you to get this month

Best Jio plan under Rs 1,000

* If your budget is up to Rs 1,000 go for Rs 999 prepaid Jio plan. Under this plan, users get 3GB per day (which is a total of 252GB data). The prepaid plan also offers unlimited Jio to Jio calling while Jio to non-Jio FUP limit is set at 3,000 minutes, complimentary subscription to Jio app, and 100 SMS per day for the validity period of 84 days.

Best Jio plan under Rs 3,000

* If your budget is higher then the best Jio plans to opt for is Rs 2599 annual prepaid plan that comes with a validity of 365 days. Under this plan, users get 2GB per day + 10GB data (total of 740GB data) for the entire validity period. The plan offers unlimited Jio to Jio calling while Jio to non-Jio FUP limit is set at 12,000 minutes, complimentary subscription to Jio app, and 100 SMS per day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd