Best prepaid tariff plans BSNL offers in India under Rs 500

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is a state operated telecom service provider. It offers its users similar plans to what other privately owned telecom service providers like Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone offer to their customers. Today we will take a look at what are the best prepaid tariff plans BSNL has to offer under Rs 500.

BSNL Rs 153 plan

BSNL’s Rs 153 prepaid tariff plan comes with a validity of 28 days, with a SIM validity of 180 days. Under this plan, the company offers its users 1.5GB of daily 3G/2G data, which when exceeded the speeds drop to 40 Kbps. Other than this, the company offers users daily 250 minutes of local/STD calls, 100 daily SMSes.

BSNL Rs 187 plan

Under the Rs 187 plan, BSNL offers users 3GB of daily 3G/2G data with a validity of 28 days. It also offers daily 250 minutes of local/STD calls and 100 daily SMSes. The plan comes with free PRBT service also.

BSNL Rs 298 plan

If you want the benefits for a longer time, you can purchase and activate the company’s Rs 298 plan which comes with a validity of 54 days. Under this users are offered 1GB of daily 3G/2G data, 250 minutes of local/STD calls, 100 daily SMSes and a free subscription to EROS Now.

BSNL Rs 349 plan

BSNL’s Rs 349 plan comes with a validity of 64 days and offers users 2.5GB of 3G/2G daily data, which when exceeded drops the speeds to 40 Kbps. Just like the above mentioned plans, it offers 100 SMSes per day and 250 minutes of calling per day. However, the calling minutes exclude roaming calls made from Delhi and Mumbai. This plan is named ‘Dil khol ke Bol’.

BSNL Rs 399 plan

Under BSNL’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ plan, the company offers users 2.5GB of daily data along with 250 daily minutes and 100 daily SMSes. The plan can be availed till October 31. It is priced at Rs 399 and comes with a validity of 74 days.

BSNL Rs 485 plan

Lastly, the Rs 485 plan is the most expensive plan the company has to offer under Rs 500. It comes with a validity of 90 days and offers users 3GB of daily 3G/2G data. It also offers daily 250 minutes of local/STD calls and 100 daily SMSes. This plan also excludes roaming calls made from Delhi and Mumbai. Users can get this plan till October 31.