Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best prepaid recharge plans with 2GB daily data

Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel offer a number of 2GB prepaid plans. These even come with unlimited calling benefits. If you look at the plans, you will realize that Jio has better budget recharge plans with benefits that are more important. We have made a list of the current prepaid recharge plans to make it easy for you to buy the best plan. The below-listed plans are mostly priced under Rs 600 price range with up to 84 days validity.

Reliance Jio: Best 2GB daily data prepaid plans

If you are a Reliance Jio user, then you can buy the Rs 444 prepaid recharge plan. It offers 2,000 minutes to non-Jio numbers and unlimited calls to Jio network. You get 2GB of data and 100SMS on a daily basis. It comes with a validity period of 56 days, which is around 2 months. If you feel that the data is not enough, then you can also purchase the base work from home Jio plan. The Rs 151 data add on plan gives you a total of 30GB data for a month.

Reliance Jio even has a Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan, which comes with 84 days of validity (around 3 months). If you don’t want to buy the additional data plan and want more 2GB daily data, then get the 3-month plan. It ships with 2GB data per day, unlimited calls to Jio numbers, and 3,000 minutes to non-Jio.

Vodafone: Best 2GB daily data recharge plans

Vodafone is offering Rs 595 prepaid plan, which gives 2GB daily data for 56 days. Unlike Jio plans, the company provides you with the weekend data rollover feature. This means that a Vodafone user can accumulate unused data till the upcoming weekend. The plan also includes 1-year ZEE5 Premium access, unlimited calls, and 100SMS per day. You also get access to the company’s Vi Movies and TV.

Vodafone doesn’t really have a good budget 2GB daily data plan. There is a Rs 129 prepaid recharge plan that gives you truly unlimited local and national calls to all the networks. It includes 2GB of daily data and 300SMSs as well. These days, people communicate over WhatsApp and rely less on SMS, which is 300 SMS might not work in everyone’s favour. This pack comes a validity period of 24 days.

Airtel: Best 2GB daily data recharge plans

There is a Rs 449 prepaid plan, which gives 2GB data per day, truly unlimited calls for 56 days. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day as well as Airtel Xstream Premium subscription. The latter offers free 400+ live TV channels, unlimited movies and TV shows, as per the company. Customers also get free access to Hellotunes with unlimited changes and unlimited music downloads on Wynk Music. Airtel also offers Rs 150 cashback on FASTag.

You will get all these benefits with Rs 349 plan too, but this one also includes Amazon Prime membership for 28 days. If you haven’t yet used Amazon Prime, then first try the free version, and then buy this plan. This way you will get to 2 months of free subscription.

If you are looking for a cheaper Airtel prepaid plan with 2GB data, then get Rs 179 prepaid plan. It comes with truly unlimited call benefit and 300 SMS. The additional benefits of this plan are an Airtel XStream subscription, free Hellotunes, free access to Wync music and Bharti Axa Life Insurance.

