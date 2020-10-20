Jio vs Airtel vs Vi (Vodafone-Idea): Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200

List of best recharge plans under Rs 200 from Airtel, Jio and Vi. (Express Photo)

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has made our lives completely confined in the digital world. So, from official meetings, group presentations, online classes to entertainment and shopping everything has come under the ambit of a seamless 4G-recharge plan. But nevertheless, if you feel that you have not yet become dependent on the internet and do not want to consume a lot of data on daily basis, while you also remain perplexed on the prices of recharge plans, then worry not. We bring you all the affordable recharge plans offered by Jio, Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) under Rs 200.

Jio Rs 149 recharge plan

The Rs 149 recharge plan offered by Jio provides customers with 1GB of daily data post which the internet speed throttles down to 64 Kbps. The plan comes with a validity of 24 days along with Jio to Jio unlimited voice calling and Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 300 minutes. In addition, it also provides 100 SMS per day facility with a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

Jio Rs 199 recharge plan

This plan offers a total of 42GB data with 1.5GB data per day over a span of 28 days. Besides that, it does provide Jio to Jio unlimited voice calling along with Jio to Jio Non-FUP of 1,000 minutes and 100 SMS per day. As usual, it provides a complimentary subscription to all Jio apps as well.

Airtel Rs 199 recharge plan

This recharge pack from Airtel priced at Rs 199 offers 1GB daily data benefit along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day ranging across the span of 24 days. Other than that, it also provides additional benefits of a free subscription to Hellotunes, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Rs 179 recharge plan

This plan offers a total of 2GB data with the validity of 28 days bundled with unlimited calls and 300 SMS. Some additional benefits provided under this plan are 2lac Bharati Axa Life insurance along with subscription of Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Rs 149 recharge plan

This plan offers a total of 2GB data with the validity of 28 days bundled with unlimited calls and 300 SMS. In addition, it also comes paired with the subscription of Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Rs 199 recharge plan

The Rs 199 plan from Vi provides customers with 1GB of daily data for the duration of 24 days, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day facility. It also provides complimentary access to Vi Movies and TV.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Rs 149 recharge plan

This Rs 149 plan offers customers 3GB of data along with a validity of 28 days bundled with unlimited voice-calling feature and 300 SMS. It also provides access to Vi Movies and TV.

