Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 150 from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio are currently the top telecom service providers operating in India. Just a few years ago with the introduction of Reliance Jio all of them went into a tariff war, lowering the rates of their plans and increasing the number of benefits.

All of these companies now offer consumers a number of benefits at rates which we couldn’t even imagine paying a few years ago. Today we have decided to curate the best prepaid tariff plans offered by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone in India under Rs 150.

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Reliance Jio Rs 98 prepaid recharge

Reliance Jio offers consumers the most benefits at the most affordable price on this list. The Rs 98 plan from the company is the cheapest plan you can get that offers a bundle of benefits like unlimited calling, free SMSes and data. The validity of this plan is 28 days.

Under the Rs 98 plan, Reliance Jio offers customers 2GB of high-speed 4G data, after which users can browse the web at 64Kbps. Users will also get a total of 300 SMSes along with truly unlimited calls. Along with all of this consumers will also get access to all of the company’s data-driven free apps like Jio TV, Jio Money, and more free of cost.

Though this might be the cheapest plan you can get on this list, it is not the cheapest one from everybody. New customers will need to be a Jio Prime member to get this plan, for that customers need to pay an extra Rs 99 per year bringing the first time recharge cost to Rs 197.

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Airtel Rs 129 prepaid recharge

Airtel also has a similar plan to Reliance Jio at Rs 129. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days and comes under the company’s Special Recharge-STV Combo section. Under this plan, consumers are offered 2GB of 4G/3G data along with unlimited local and STD calls.

This plan also offers consumers a total of 300 local and STD SMSes free of cost. Along with this plan the consumers will also be able to access the company’s Airtel TV app free of cost.

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Vodafone Rs 139 prepaid recharge

Vodafone’s prepaid tariff plan is the most expensive on this list costing Rs 139. Just like all of the other plans this one also comes with a validity of 28 days. This plan comes under the company’s Bonus packs section and offers customers calling, SMS and data benefits.

Customers purchasing the Rs 139 plan from Vodafone will get unlimited local and STD calling benefits along with 3GB of 4G/3G data. They also get 100 free SMSes along with access to the company’s Vodafone Play app.