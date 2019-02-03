Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100: Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone are the top three telecom service providers in India at this moment. All three of them are offering some of the cheapest tariff plans in the world, which most of us wouldn’t have expected to see a few years ago.

Here is a list of the best-prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 that you can get from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio:

Reliance Jio Rs 98 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio offers its customers 2GB of high-speed 4G data, after which users can browse the web at 64Kbps for 28 days. The pack also provides users with a total of 300 SMSes along with truly unlimited calls.

The plan costs Rs 98, however, to activate it you have to be a Jio Prime member, which costs an additional Rs 99 per year. So the total amount a consumer will have to pay while getting this plan for the first time is Rs 197.

Additionally, under the plan consumers will be able to access all of the company’s data-driven free apps like Jio TV, Jio Money, and more free of cost.

Vodafone Rs 95 prepaid plan

Vodafone has an all-rounder pack costing Rs 95, which comes with a validity of 28 days just like Reliance Jio. However, the benefits are a bit more limited.

Under the plan, Vodafone users will get 500MB of 4G/3G data along with Rs 95 worth of talk time. The plan also consists of a rate cutter which makes the calls being charged to 30 paise per minute.

The plan doesn’t consist of any other benefits like free SMSes or free access to the company’s Vodafone Play app, which offers free to consume digital content like live TV, movies, songs and more.

Airtel Rs 95 prepaid plan

Airtel under its smart recharge plans offers its customers a Rs 95 plan, with all of the same benefits being offered by Vodafone and the same validity of 28 days.

The company under its Rs 95 smart recharge plan offers its customers a rate cutter to 30 paise per minute, Rs 95 worth of talk time and 500MB of 3G/4G data.