FIFA World Cup 2022: Best data plans to stream live football matches on your smartphone

One of the biggest sporting events, FIFA World Cup 2022, commenced in Qatar on Sunday with an opening ceremony. Millions of people across the globe tuned in for the 3-minute ceremony featuring the biggest names in the entertainment industry including BTS singer Jungkook. But not all of us have the luxury to sit at home and watch matches on the big screen.

If you are in the same boat, here are some of the best plans to watch football matches without having to worry about exhausting the data limit.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has great postpaid and prepaid plans if you want to watch football matches on mobile devices. If you are a prepaid customer, the cheapest plan that offers 2GB of data daily is priced at Rs 533 with a validity of 56 days.

In case you want to buy a plan with 84 days validity and 2GB data per day, you can opt for the Rs 719 plan. But if 2GB data is not enough for you, the Rs 419 plan that offers 3GB data per day and 28 days validity might appeal to you.

Coming to postpaid plans, Jio has a Rs 799 plan with a validity of one month and 150GB of mobile data. You can also go with the slightly expensive Rs 999 plan that offers 200GB of mobile data and has a validity of one month.

Airtel

Airtel has a plethora of prepaid plans that offer 2GB-3GB of mobile data every. Some of the most popular and cheapest plans include the Rs 999 plan gives you 2.5GB per day for 84 days, the Rs 699 plan offering 3GB data per day for 56 days and the Rs 399 plan which gives you 2.5GB of mobile data per day and has a validity of 28 days.

Postpaid customers can check out the Rs 999 plan that comes with 100GB of data per month and offers access to Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar and comes with handset protection.

If you are tight on budget, you can also consider the Rs 499 plan that comes with 75GB data per month along with access to Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar and other additional benefits.

Vodafone Idea

Eligible Vodafone customers can watch football matches for free on the VI app. Similar to Airtel, Vodafone has a lot of lucrative prepaid plans. If you want 2GB data per day, you can opt for the Rs 319 plan that comes with 28 days validity along with other benefits like unlimited calling and 100SMS per day.

But if this isn’t enough for you, you can also consider the Rs 359 plan that comes with 3GB of data per day and is valid for 28 days. Users can also take a look at the Rs 475 plan that offers 4GB of data per day with a validity of 28 days.

Postpaid customers can consider the Rs 501 plan that offers one-month validity and a total of 90GB of data. If you want unlimited data, you can also take a look at the Rs 701 plan with one-month validity.