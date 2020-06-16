Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 500 with 2GB data per day

Best prepaid plans from Jio, Vodafone, Airtel, and BSNL offering more than 2GB daily data. (Express Photo) Best prepaid plans from Jio, Vodafone, Airtel, and BSNL offering more than 2GB daily data. (Express Photo)

The majority of the population is currently working from home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This has caused data usage to shoot up for individuals considerably, as they are using data services for their work and are even using data for entertainment purposes. At these times, most are looking to get a high data plan for their smartphones, so that they can continue their day without worrying that they will run out of data. Here we have curated a list of the best-prepaid plans that offer a high amount of data under Rs 500 from the four largest telecom service providers in India: Airtel, Jio, Vodafone and BSNL.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone vs BSNL: Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan

Airtel under its Rs 449 plan offers customers 2GB of daily high-speed data along with unlimited calling benefits and 100 free SMSes per day. Under the plan, the company also provides customers with a free ZEE5, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music subscription along with free hello tunes service and a free 28-day course on Shaw Academy. Additionally, customers getting a Fast Tag from Airtel will get a Rs 150 cashback in terms of cash loaded on the Fast Tag. This plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone vs BSNL: Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan

Under its Rs 444 plan, Jio also offers customers 2GB of high-speed daily data for 56 days, taking the total data up to 112GB of 4G data. It provides customers with unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 2,000 FUP minutes to make calls to other networks. Apart from this, the company is also providing customers with 100 daily SMSes. Under this plan, the company also provides its customers with access to all of its apps including JioTV, JioSaavn, and more.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone vs BSNL: BSNL Rs 365 prepaid plan

This is the cheapest plan to be offered by a telecom service provider with 2GB of daily data for a duration of over a month. Under the Rs 365 plan, the company offers customers 2GB of daily data with a validity of 60 days. It also provides customers with unlimited calling benefits, 100 daily SMSes and a free caller tune service. The benefits of this plan are valid for 60 days, however, the plan comes with a validity of 365 days.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone vs BSNL: Vodafone Rs 449 prepaid plan

Vodafone’s Rs 449 plan is similar to Airtel’s Rs 449 plan in terms of benefits. Under it, customers get 2GB of high-speed data along with unlimited calls and 100 daily SMSes. As of now, this plan is a part of the company’s double data offer, so customers recharging now will get an additional 2GB of high-speed data. Apart from this, the company bundles this plan with a free subscription to its own Vodafone Play app and ZEE5. It comes with a validity of 56 days.

