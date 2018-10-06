Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone 4G data plans: Here is a list of the best plans one can purchase under Rs 300.

Some of the best 4G online recharge plans to buy below Rs 300: Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel have updated their prepaid plans, thanks to the ongoing data war in India. In a bid to offer more data than competition, the telecom players have also introduced new plans that give more value for money to their customers. We have listed some of the best prepaid plans from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone that can be purchased for under Rs 300.

Reliance Jio Rs 299 plan

People who use more daily data can consider Jio’s Rs 299 prepaid plan, which offers its customers 3GB data per day. The validity is 28 days, which means users will get a total of 84GB data. Post the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit of 3GB per day, the speed will reduce to 64kbps. All of Jio’s plans come bundled with free unlimited voice calls as well as SMS benefits and access to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 198 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 198 recharge offer gives its users 2GB data per day for 28 days. Users will get a total of 56GB data for the entire validity period. Jio users can also avail complimentary access to its suite of apps, unlimited call benefits as well as 100 SMS per day.

Airtel Rs 199 plan

Airtel Rs 199 competes with Jio’s Rs 198 recharge offer. Airtel’s plan offers its customers 1.4GB data per day compared to 2GB daily data on Jio Rs 198 prepaid plan. This means, Airtel users who recharge with Rs 199 can avail a total of 39.2GB 4G data for the entire validity period. It also bundles unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Also read: Best prepaid plans to buy below Rs 200 from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone: September 2018

Airtel Rs 195 plan

Airtel recently launched its Rs 195 prepaid recharge plan, which is available for select telecom circles, as per a Telecom Talk report. It offers 1.25GB of 4G/3G data per day, in addition to unlimited voice call benefits. Unlike other prepaid combo packs, though, users can not avail SMS benefits with this plan. The validity is 28 days and total data benefit is 35GB for the entire validity period.

Vodafone Rs 255 plan

Vodafone Rs 255 recharge plan offers 2GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls along with free access live TV, movies, etc via Vodafone Play app. The validity is 28 days and the plan offers a total of 56GB data.

Vodafone Rs 199 plan

Vodafone Rs 199 prepaid recharge offer gives its customers a total of 39.2GB data for 28 days at 1.4GB per day. Though the plan bundles unlimited calling benefit, he company has capped this at 250 minutes per day or 1000 minutes per week. Users also get access to 100 local SMS.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd