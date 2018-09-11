Best prepaid plans to buy below Rs 200 from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone: September 2018

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone plans below Rs 200: Here is the full list of best 4G data prepaid plans available to purchase in India under Rs 200 in September 2018. Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone plans below Rs 200: Here is the full list of best 4G data prepaid plans available to purchase in India under Rs 200 in September 2018.

Previously, we covered some of the best prepaid plans to consider below Rs 300. Now, we have compiled a new list of prepaid plans available for purchase under Rs 200. The list includes plans offered by some of the major telecom network operators in India like Airtel, Vodafone and Jio:

Best Jio 4G prepaid plans under Rs 200

Jio Rs 98

Jio Rs 98 by far happens to be the company’s most affordable prepaid plan with a validity of 28 days. It offers a total of 2GB data to consume within the stipulated period (and not 2GB daily data). So once you hit the consumption limit, your 4G data will simply stop working. In that case, all you can do is pay extra for an add-on pack. But if you mostly use Wi-Fi on your phone, then it wouldn’t matter much.

Other benefits include free voice calls (local, national and roaming) and 300 SMS (as opposed to daily 100 SMS on plans that cost more). But complimentary access to other Jio apps and services remain valid. So Jio Rs 98 plan is ideal for those who don’t wish to consume more data and but make a lot of calls instead.

Jio Rs 149

As opposed to Jio Rs 98 plan, Jio Rs 149 is about providing users with 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. So you get a total of 42GB data at a cost per GB of Rs 3.54 within the validity period. Upon hitting the daily FUP limit of 1.5GB data, you can browse the web at a reduced connectivity speed of 64kbps.

Jio Rs 149 plan also provides users with daily 100 SMS, unlimited calls, complimentary access to Jio apps and services. Jio Rs 149 is ideal for those looking for a decent amount of daily data and without spending too much.

Also Read: Best postpaid plans under Rs 500

Jio Rs 198

Jio Rs 198 plan offers 2GB data per day for 28 days. As a result, you get a total of 56GB 4G high-speed data at a cost per GB of Rs 3.54. Jio Rs 198 is ideal for those who are into casual video streaming and heavy social media consumption. And let’s not forget, all other benefits like unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps remain the same.

Best Airtel 4G prepaid plan under Rs 200

Airtel Rs 199

Airtel Rs 199 plan competes directly with Jio Rs 198 as far as the cost and validity period is concerned. However, unlike Jio Rs 198 plan, this one ends up offering 1.4GB daily data for 28 days which amounts to a total of 39.2GB data at a cost per GB of Rs 5.07. Although Airtel Rs 199 is on par with Jio’s considering free calls and daily 100 SMS, in terms of overall comparison, Jio Rs 198 plan wins hands down!

Best Vodafone 4G prepaid plan under Rs 200

Vodafone Rs 199 prepaid plan

This plan offers benefits similar to the Airtel Rs 199 plan in terms of 1.4GB daily data and a validity of 28 days. However, though Vodafone claims to offer ‘unlimited calling’, it is capped at 250 minutes per day or 1000 minutes per week. Also, the 100 daily SMS that you get with this pack are local and you get charged extra for sending national SMS. Though this is a decent enough plan, Vodafone better makes these limitations clear up front.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd