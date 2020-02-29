Best prepaid plans that provide life insurance cover

While all of them are providing customers with online services like live TV, video streaming and more. Airtel is going a step ahead and providing customers with life insurance cover up to Rs 4 lakh on select plans. While all of them are providing customers with online services like live TV, video streaming and more. Airtel is going a step ahead and providing customers with life insurance cover up to Rs 4 lakh on select plans.

Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio are the three major telecom service providers currently operating inside of India. The prepaid tariff plans offered by them mostly provide the same benefits and are priced quite similarly. To stand out most of these provide additional benefits to customers, which can help them retain existing customers and acquire new ones.

While all of them are providing customers with online services like live TV, video streaming and more. Airtel is going a step ahead and providing customers with life insurance cover up to Rs 4 lakh on select plans. Today we will be detailing all the prepaid plans under which the company offers consumers life insurance cover.

Airtel Rs 179 prepaid plan

Under its Rs 179 tariff plan, Airtel provides consumers with 2GB of total 4G data access along with unlimited calling benefits. Unlike Reliance Jio, this plan has no FUP limits imposed on the calling benefits. The pack also comes with a total of 300 complimentary SMSes and has a validity of 28 days. The plan benefits might seem similar to the company’s Rs 149 plan, however, the extra Rs 30 charge is for a life insurance cover worth Rs 2 lakh from its partner HDFC Life insurance.

Airtel Rs 279 prepaid plan

The other plan that Airtel offers with a life insurance coverage is its Rs 279 plan. Under this plan, consumers get a data benefit of 1.5GB per day including unlimited calls and 100 daily complimentary SMSes for 28 days. The plan benefits are similar to the Rs 249 plan, which again is Rs 30 lower, but does not provide life insurance cover to users. Under this plan, the company offers consumers insurance cover worth Rs 4 lakh from its partner HDFC Life insurance.

Under both of these plans, the company offers consumers other benefits like access to its Wynk Music service, a free 4 week course on Shaw Academy and more.

According to the insurance terms and conditions, the insurance will only be provided to consumers aged 18-54. It is a paperless insurance, so it does not require any paperwork from the customer side. After the plan is successfully activated, the policy certificate will be made available online and can be accessed digitally.

