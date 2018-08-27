Best prepaid plans with lowest data cost from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone

Best prepaid plans from Airtel, Jio and Vodafone with cheapest data cost per GB Best prepaid plans from Airtel, Jio and Vodafone with cheapest data cost per GB

Top telecom companies in India like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone offer a bunch of prepaid plans to choose from, with a lot of them offering free calling, SMS and certain amount of daily data for different duration. Ever wondered which plan offers the lowest data cost per GB? Conventional wisdom would suggest that the longest duration pack or larger data packs would be prime candidates for the same. But surprisingly that’s not necessarily the case with most providers. So if you seek the lowest cost per GB of data, read on to know which are the ideal plans for you.

A few things common to all prepaid plans listed below are that they offer unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 free SMS per day. The quantum of high speed data, plan validity and price is what sets them apart. So let’s crunch a few numbers and delve a little deeper into those aspects.

Best Jio prepaid plans with lowest data cost

Jio Rs 448 prepaid plan

Jio Rs 448 prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day for 84 days. That totals to a maximum of 168GB of high-speed data during the duration of the plan. That translates to a cost per GB of just Rs 2.67. That is by far the lowest cost per GB of data you can currently get with Reliance Jio prepaid. In fact, all of their 2GB daily data plans with a validity of 70 days or higher offer a cost per GB under Rs 3.

Jio Rs 399 prepaid plan

In case you don’t need as much data and are looking to save a few bucks, the Jio Rs 399 prepaid plan is a good option for you. It offers 1.5GB of high-speed data per day for 84 days which equals a maximum of 126GB during its validity period. Here the cost per GB is Rs 3.17, which is marginally higher than the long duration 2GB per day plans.

Jio Rs 299 prepaid plan

If your data consumption is fairly high and require a plan with more daily data, then you should consider the Jio Rs 299 prepaid plan that offers 3GB high-speed data per day for 28 days, that is a total of 84GB. This gives us a cost per GB figure of Rs 3.56. Though that is a tad higher than the above two plans, it is still better than Jio’s 4GB per day and 5GB per day plans that have a cost per GB of Rs 4.54 and Rs 5.71 respectively. So the perceived logic of ‘larger the data pack, cheaper the cost per GB’ is out of the window.

Best Airtel prepaid plans with lowest data cost

Airtel has significantly lowered the number of prepaid plans it used to offer a few months ago. From what’s currently available, here are the most economical options for different use cases.

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan (on My Airtel app)

The Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan on their website offers 1.4GB 4G data per day for 70 days. However, if you opt for the Rs 399 prepaid plan on the My Airtel app, you get 20% extra validity and 20% extra data for the same cost. Thus you get a total of 117.6GB of 4G data which translates into a cost per GB of Rs 3.39, the best that Airtel has to offer currently.

Airtel Rs 149 prepaid plan

In case you don’t want to invest in a long duration plan, Airtel Rs 149 prepaid plan might be just right for you. It offers 1GB daily data for 28 days along with 10GB extra data for the same duration. Thus you get a total of 38GB in the stipulated period. The cost per GB here comes to Rs 3.92.

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan

Again, if you are a heavy user of data and 1.4GB per day is not enough, then Airtel has just one plan for you. Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan offers 3GB 4G data per day for 28 days which equals 84GB in the validity period. The cost per GB for this plan stands at Rs 4.15.

Best Vodafone prepaid plans with lowest data cost

Contrary to Airtel, Vodafone has too many plans to offer with marginal changes in rental and validity. Hence it is imperative to observe each plan carefully and do the math. Don’t worry, you don’t need to, as we have crunched the numbers for you.

Vodafone Rs 569 prepaid plan

Vodafone Rs 569 prepaid plan offers a generous 3GB of daily data for 84 days. So you can get up to 252GB of high-speed data. That translates into a cost per GB of just Rs 2.26. That is by far the best cost per GB available across all prepaid plans offered by these three telcos. This plan works out fairly economical and is well suited for a wide variety of users, including those whose daily data consumption is high.

Vodafone Rs 511 prepaid plan

If 3GB per day is a bit too much for you, then consider the Vodafone Rs 511 prepaid plan that offers 2GB 4G data per day for again, 84 days. You get to consume a maximum of 168GB in that duration, thus offering a cost per GB of Rs 3.04. All other benefits remain the same.

Vodafone Rs 209 prepaid plan

If you neither consume much data nor like making long term commitments, then the Vodafone Rs 209 plan is a good option for you. It gives you 1.5GB daily data for 28 days. That totals to a maximum of 42GB of data with a cost per GB of Rs 4.98. Now, there is a good reason for you to commit for a longer duration in this case. The Vodafone Rs 479 offers 1.5GB daily data for thrice the duration of the Rs 209 plan, thus offering 126GB of total data and bringing the cost per GB down to Rs 3.80. Not just that, you will also end up saving Rs 148 every 84 days by subscribing to the Rs 479 plan, instead of paying Rs 209 every 28 days.

