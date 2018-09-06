Best prepaid plans from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone under Rs 300 for September 2018

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: We list some of the best plans you can purchase under Rs 300 in September 2018. Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: We list some of the best plans you can purchase under Rs 300 in September 2018.

[September 2018] Some of the best 4G online recharge plans to buy below Rs 300: In this on-going competition between all major telecom networks in India like Airtel, Jio and Vodafone, people often prefer plans with better value for money. Keeping that in mind, we list some of the best prepaid plans you can purchase under Rs 300 in September 2018. The list includes plans offered by Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel.

Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan

Jio Rs 149 plan provides users with 1.5GB daily 4G data for 28 days. Users can end up availing a total of 42GB data with cost per GB of Rs 3.54. Upon exceeding he daily FUP limit of 1.5GB data, connectivity speed comes down to 64kbps. Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan offers 100 daily 100 SMS, unlimited voice calls and complimentary access to Jio apps and services. Jio Rs 149 plan is best-suited for those looking for a decent amount of data without burning a hole in their pocket.

Jio Rs 198 prepaid plan

Jio Rs 198 plan offers 2GB data per day for 28 days, letting users get total of 56GB data with a cost per GB of Rs 3.53. All other benefits like unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and a complimentary access to Jio apps and services remain unchanged. Jio Rs 198 plan is also a great alternative for Jio Rs 149 plan. Hence, in case your data consumption falls on the higher side and you don’t mind spending Rs 49 extra, we would recommend you should purchase Jio Rs 198 plan.

Jio Rs 299 plan

Jio Rs 299 prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days. The plan is best-suited for those who consume more 4G data per day. But unlike two other Jio plans we have discussed previously, this one offers 3GB 4G data per day with a cost per GB of Rs 3.55. In case you end up crossing the daily FUP limit, you can browse the internet at a reduced speed of 64kbps. All other benefits mentioned in the above plans are available here too.

Airtel Rs 199 plan

Airtel Rs 199 plan is valid for 28 days and ideal for users who consume reasonable amount of data daily. And as you can see, Airtel Rs 199 plan competes directly with Jio Rs 198 plan. But hey, Airtel users have to stay put with a daily FUP limit of 1.4GB, as opposed to 2GB data per day on Jio Rs 198 prepaid plan. That’s how Airtel 199 users end up receiving up to 39.2GB 4G data with a cost per GB of Rs 5.07. Airtel Rs 199 plan also offers unlimited voice calls and daily 100 SMS.

Vodafone Rs 255 plan

Previously, Vodafone Rs 255 plan used to compete with Airtel Rs 249. But now that Airtel plan is no longer valid. Vodafone Rs 255 plan now offers 2GB daily data within a validity period of 28 days. As a result, Vodafone Rs 255 plan offers a total of 56GB data with a cost per GB of 4.55. Other benefits consist of 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls and free live TV, movies and a lot more via Vodafone Play app.

