Best phones under Rs 40,000 to buy in India in August 2018: From OnePlus 6, Asus Zenfone 5Z to Honor 10

Smartphones manufacturers have begun offering loaded smartphones at a reasonable price these days. Users can now get a handset with brilliant imaging sensors, massive RAM and onboard storage, promising battery, flagship processors, all for an upper mid-range pricing. But since the smartphone market is packed with a surfeit number of premium spec’d smartphones, it becomes difficult and confusing to pick the perfect one from the lot. To help solve the issue, we have handpicked some of the best Android smartphones that you can grab for a price under Rs 40,000. Here is the list of smartphones that you should consider this month.

Best smartphones under Rs 40,000

OnePlus 6 [8GB RAM/128GB storage]

OnePlus latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 6 marked its debut in India in May this year. Unlike the previous iteration, the new OnePlus flagship model came with modern design featuring a notch-style minimal bezel display. The cameras are repositioned and stacked vertically at the centre of the back panel instead of horizontally aligned dual rear cameras seen on the OnePlus 5 and 5T. OnePlus 6 flaunts a classy design sheathed in glass and five layer coating on top along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Underneath the hood, the handset packs powerful innards like Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 845 SoC, massive 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Be it heavy multitasking or thrusting power-hunger graphics intensive games, OnePlus 6 with such powerful package promises to handle all tasks with ease.

OnePlus 6 features a tall 19:9 notch style display OnePlus 6 features a tall 19:9 notch style display

OnePlus 6 price in India: Rs 39,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage

OnePlus 6 comes with similar dual camera setup of 16MP+20MP sensors like its predecessor, OnePlus 5T. However, OnePlus incorporated the much-needed OIS (optical image stabilisation) on the primary sensor which was missing on the previous iteration. The rear cameras on the OnePlus 6 are capable of recording slow-mo videos at 480 fps. At the front, it has a 16MP Sony IMX371 sensor that comes with f/2.0 aperture and EIS. The front camera offers portrait mode which is quite a common aspect found in the mid-range smartphones. The mode is enabled utilising AI algorithm that gives blur effect to the image. OnePlus 6 comes with the latest software as well. It runs Oxygen OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone pegs a 3,300mAh battery and supports their proprietary Dash Charge technology.

Asus ZenFone 5Z [8GB RAM/256GB storage]

Asus Zenfone 5Z is one of the most affordable smartphones to feature Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 845 chipset. The phone features iPhone X-like notch style display with chunky bezel at the bottom.

Asus Zenfone 5Z is one of the most affordable smartphones to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC Asus Zenfone 5Z is one of the most affordable smartphones to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India: Rs 36,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage

It features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection layered on top. Asus Zenfone 5Z boasts dual cameras comprising of a 12MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. The camera sensors offer images with good colour reproduction and sharp details. Up front, it packs an 8MP camera for selfies. Another perk of Asus flagship model is the ample amount of storage. For a price, well under Rs 40,000, you can get a mammoth 256GB storage and 8GB of RAM. Asus Zenfone 5Z has a 3,300mAh battery capacity.

LG V30+

LG is well-known for putting immense efforts to bring devices with a unique design. While the leading South Korean tech company came up with clean design innovation with LG G6 last year, Samsung took away the crown with its Galaxy S8 series. Although the G6 was cast away, LG continued to deliver beautifully designed handsets, the LG V30+ being one among the lot. The phone boasts of a striking glass design with a polished metal rim. It has a subtle texture beneath the rear glass panel that glints when reflected to light. The LG V30+ feature a tall 6-inch Quad HD+ 18:9 OLED Full Vision display that delivers bright and vivid colours. In terms of optics, the phone bears dual camera setup at the back having 16MP primary sensor and 13MP secondary sensor. The LG V30+ offers a Cine Video mode that adds cinematic effect to the videos with good dynamic range and punchy colours.

LG V30+ flaunts a glass body with smooth curved edges LG V30+ flaunts a glass body with smooth curved edges

LG V30+ Price in India: Rs 36,990 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage

Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s former flagship chipset, Snapdragon 835 that delivers smooth performance. LG V30+ comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It offers expandable storage support of up to 2TB using a microSD card. The smartphone carries a 3300mAh battery and supports wireless charging and Quick Charge 3.0.

Vivo X21

Vivo X21 made its debut in India in May this year. The unique aspect of this Vivo smartphone is the in-display fingerprint sensor. Notably, the X21 is the first smartphone in the Indian smartphone market to offer this feature. The X21 uses a sensor component from Goddix that automatically lights up a thumbnail-sized icon over the sensor area. Although the in-display fingerprint sensor is unique, the functioning is similar to that of a regular fingerprint reader. Similar to the OnePlus 6, the Vivo X21 flaunts a curved glass body. It features a tall 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with thin bezels at the side and notch on top.

Vivo X21 features an in-dispaly fingerprint sensor Vivo X21 features an in-dispaly fingerprint sensor

Vivo X21 Price in India: Rs 35,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

It runs FunTouch OS 4.0 based Android 8.1 Oreo. Powering the phone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz and paired with 6GB RAM. In terms of camera, Vivo X21 features a 12MP primary camera sensor with a f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP (Dual Pixel technology) ‘Samsung S5K2L8’ camera sensor. Up front, it has a 12MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. The dual-SIM Vivo X21 packs a 3200mAh battery.

Best smartphones under Rs 35,000

In case, you don’t want to spend as high as Rs 40,000, there are some great options under Rs 35,000 too that you may want to give a serious consideration. Other than the Honor 10 listed below, you also get lower RAM and storage variants of some of the phones listed above. For instance, the 6GB RAM/64GB storage version of the OnePlus 6 is available for Rs 34,999. Also 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the Asus Zenfone 5Z sells for Rs 32,999. Rest of the specifications for both these models remain exactly the same as their respective higher memory variants.

Honor 10

Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor brought some of the remarkably well designed smartphones this year. One such handset from their shelf is the company’s flagship model, Honor 10. The smartphone is concocted beautifully with a curved glass back and 15 layers of 3D glass blended on the rear panel to add an aurora effect. Another highlight of the phone is its under-glass ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that is placed at the bottom bezel up front. The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the Honor 10 is said to work with wet fingers too.

Honor 10 is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC that comes with NPU technology Honor 10 is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC that comes with NPU technology

Honor 10 price in India: Rs 32,999 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

Talking about other aspects, Honor 10 features a 5.84-inch (2280 x 1080 pixel resolution) notch-style display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Underneath the glass body sits Huawei’s flagship chipset, HiSilicon Kirin 970 that has built-in AI computing capabilities. For photography, Honor 10 offers dual camera sensors which are stacked horizontally on the rear side. The dual camera setup packs a 24MP monochrome sensor and a 16MP RGB sensor with AI 2.0 technology. The AI technology claims to recognize more than a 100 scenarios. At the front, it gets a big 24MP unit that comes with 3D facial recognition support. As for the software, the Honor 10 ships with Android Oreo which is based on EMUI 8.0. It has a battery backup of 3400mAh.

