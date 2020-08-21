OnePlus Nord, Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X3: Best phones to get under Rs 25,000

OnePlus Nord is one of the best smartphones to get under Rs 25,000. (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

All through August, we listed out the best smartphones to buy under Rs 8,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 20,000. Today, we will share with you five best smartphones to buy under the price point of Rs 25,000. At this price tag, there aren’t many options available, but we still bring you the five best smartphones you can get under the price tag of Rs 25,000. Our first choice is, of course, the very recently launched OnePlus Nord, the company’s first smartphone in the mid-range segment.

OnePlus Nord

We reviewed the OnePlus Nord and absolutely loved the device, especially the cameras. The price of the OnePlus Nord starts at Rs 24,999 and is available on Amazon as well as the OnePlus store. This is a 5G enabled smartphone with a fresh design and quad rear cameras. The camera module includes 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP sensor while on the front there are two 32MP + 8MP cameras. The Nord is powered by Snapdragon 765G paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone packs a 4115mAh with fast charging support.

Redmi K20 Pro

This is an old device but still one of the best available under the price of Rs 25,000. Unlike other Redmi phones, this one doesn’t come with annoying ads and has a Poco launcher pre-installed to offer a better experience to its users. The Redmi K20 Pro looks stunning and out-of-the-box thanks to its unique gradient design. Besides the good looks, the phone is also powerful as well as clicks stunning pictures in all lighting conditions including low light. The battery also lasts very long, almost over a day even in extensive usage. The Redmi K20 Pro currently starts at Rs 24,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A51

This too is an old smartphone but offers great value for the price. The Samsung Galaxy A51 starts at a price of Rs 23,999 in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 screen resolution. It is powered by Octa-Core chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Samsung device comes with four cameras at the back including 48MP primary sensor, 12MP secondary lens, and 5MP + 5MP lens, while on the front there’s a 32MP selfie shooter. A 4000mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Realme X3

Realme launched the X3 alongside X3 SuperZoom a few months ago. The smartphone starts at a price tag of Rs 24,999. The Realme X3 comes packed with a 6.6-inch screen with resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, up to 6GB RAM, 4200mAh battery with fast charging support, 64MP quad rear camera setup, 16MP + 8MP front camera module, up to 128GB storage.

Vivo V17

Vivo V17 starts at a price of Rs 24,990 in India. This is one of the best phones to buy under Rs 25,000 in the country right now. The Vivo V17 packs a 6.44 inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 675AIE processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 48MP quad rear cameras (48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP), 32MP front camera, a 4500mAh battery coupled with fast charging support. The phone also includes an expandable storage option up to 256GB storage.

Realme X2

Realme X2 is also a good option to consider if you are looking for a smartphone under Rs 25,000. The Realme X2 8GB RAM model is priced at Rs 22,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 730G processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, 64MP quad rear camera (64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP), 32MP front camera, 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.

