Best Mobile Phones Under Rs 20,000: There are plenty of smartphones under Rs 20,000, but only a few of them offer value for money. But the good thing is that users don’t have to pay more than Rs 15,000 to get a good phone, given this is one of the most competitive price segments in India.

If you want a vibrant display, powerful processor, high-resolution cameras and long-lasting battery with fast charging support, this price segment has plenty of options. Brands like Realme, Redmi, Samsung, and Poco have some pretty solid offering if you are considering a new device in this price point. Here is our list of best phones under Rs 20,000. This is based on devices we have reviewed in the past.

Mobile Phones Under Rs 20,000: Price, Battery, Camera, RAM, Display

Best mobile phones under Rs 20,000: Realme Narzo 20 Pro to Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and more Best mobile phones under Rs 20,000: Realme Narzo 20 Pro to Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is one of the best devices that you can pick and it is available for Rs 14,999. The device offers all the features that a user is mostly looking for in a budget device. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, a 48MP quad rear camera setup and the powerful MediaTek Helio G95 processor. It is worth noting that no other brand is currently offering a 65W fast charger with a smartphone under Rs 20,000. The device includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, which many will find convenient to use.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 20 Pro review: You get more than what you pay for

Realme 6/ Realme 6 Pro

Both the Realme 6 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro are available for Rs 14,999. However, the features offered by both the devices are different. The Realme 6 features a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, though in daily usage it will offer performance similar to Helio G95. There is a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The Realme 6 has a 64MP quad rear camera setup, for those who want higher specifications on the camera front. Alternatively, you can buy the Realme 6 Pro smartphone if you want a better chipset with similar specs. The Pro version will cost you Rs 17,999.

Also Read | Realme 6 Pro review: More bang for the buck

Poco X3

The Poco X3 is currently available for Rs 14,999 on Flipkart. For the mentioned price, the Poco X3 comes with Snapdragon 732G processor, a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 certification. There is also a 64MP quad rear camera setup as well as a 20MP selfie shooter. The device even has stereo speakers as well. It sports the biggest battery in this list, which is 6,000mAh in size and comes with support for 33W fast charging.

Also Read | Poco X3 review: This is the best Poco so far

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Display and draws power from an Exynos 9611 processor. It is backed by 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The quad rear camera setup includes a 64MP and a 32MP selfie shooter. The device even has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. With this device, you also get free 3-months of Amazon Prime membership. It is priced at Rs 16,499.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is now finally available under Rs 15,000 price bracket. The budget device offers a big 6.67-inch full HD+ display, and a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. You also get a massive 5,020mAh battery. The device ships with a 33W fast charger. For selfies too, you are getting a better a 32MP front camera. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is currently selling for Rs 14,999, which is the price for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage.

This is our current list of best mobile phones for the month of February 2021 priced under Rs 20,000 based on devices which have launched so far and been reviewed by us. Keep in mind that more devices will make their way this year in the market, and our lists will get updated once these are launched.