Motorola One Vision, Vivo Z1 Pro, Poco F1, Realme X, Redmi K20: Phones to buy under Rs 20,000

Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 20,000 in India 2019: Smartphones around Rs 20,000 range form their own segment now and are often known as the affordable flagships as they carry the specifications and features that be compared to the ones offered by the premium smartphones. As Motorola and Vivo have launched their new smartphones, there are two more phones to consider in this price range.

Also, with Redmi and Realme gearing up to launch their new flagship devices next week, users will soon have two more options to choose from. We are listing a total of five devices priced under Rs 20,000 which you can consider if you are planning to buy a device anytime soon.

Motorola One Vision

Motorola One Vision was launched recently for a price of Rs 19,999 in India for a lone storage model of 4GB/128GB. The highlight of the device is its 21:9 aspect ratio ultrawide screen with a punch hole.

This tall phone carries a dual rear camera setup of 48MP+5MP, a 25MP front camera, and a 3,500mAh battery witih 15W fast charging support. Motorola One Vision is powered by Exynos 9609 processor and runs on Android 9 Pie

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro was also launched just recently and the price of the phone starts at Rs 14,990 for 4GB RAM/64GB storage. It costs Rs 16,990 for 6GB RAM/64GB storage and Rs 17,990 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage. The highlights of the device include its gaming-centric Snapdragon 712 processor with AI Engine and the punch-hole display.

Vivo Z1 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup of 16MP+8MP+2MP, a 32MP selfie camera, and 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display and runs on FunTouch OS based on Android 9 Pie.

Poco F1

Poco F1 was launched last year but the device still holds its ground. The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and it is now available for a starting price of Rs 17,990 after the price cut.

Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch FHD+ notched display, a dual rear camera setup of 12MP+5MP, a 20MP front camera, and a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W Quick Charge 3.0 support. It ran Android 8.1 out of the box and has received update for MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

Realme X

Realme X is scheduled to launch in India on July 15. The Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said that the phone will be priced around Rs 18,000. The highlight of the phone is its popup selfie camera.

Realme X is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor and it packs a 3,765 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 16MP pop-up selfie camera, a 48MP+5MP dual rear camera setup, and runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 skin.

Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20 is scheduled to launch in India on July 17 and the phone is expected to cost around Rs 20,000 given the device is priced Yuan 1,999 (around Rs 20,000) in China for the base model of 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The highlights of the phone include a 48MP triple rear camera setup and a pop-up selfie camera.

The Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a triple rear camera setup of 48MP+8MP+13MP, a 4,000mAh battery, and a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 730 processor and it supports 18W fast charging.