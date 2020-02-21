Best phones under Rs 20,000 (Feb 2020): Poco X2, Redmi K20, Realme X2 and more

Poco X2, redmi K20, Realme X2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M30s and more phones to consider under Rs 20,000. Poco X2, redmi K20, Realme X2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M30s and more phones to consider under Rs 20,000.

A user doesn’t need to pay a premium to get high-end specifications like quad-cameras, big battery on phones these days as these are available on devices that cost under Rs 20,000. Brands like Xiaomi, Realme and even Poco have plenty of options for those who do not wish to spend more on than Rs 20,000 on a good device. We list the top smartphone options under Rs 20,000 for February 2020 based on our reviews.

Poco X2

Poco X2 gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 730G processor, 4,500mah battery with 27W fast charging, and dual 20MP+2MP front cameras.

A Poco device after 2018’s Poco F1 was long overdue given the buzz around the latter. Though not a successor to Poco F1, the company finally did launch Poco X2 in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM+64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM+128GB ROM model is priced at Rs Rs 16,999, while the top-end 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant comes at Rs 19,999 respectively.

The features that we liked the most in our review were its beautiful glass body design, day-to-day performance as well as battery. The rear camera is capable of clicking vibrant pictures, though the software does need some tweaking.

Poco X2 gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 730G processor, 4,500 mAh battery with 27W fast charging, and dual 20MP+2MP front cameras. It runs the company’s own MIUI 11, which is based on Android 10. The quad rear camera setup is a combination of 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely worth considering for those looking to get a phone under Rs 20,000 thanks to a great overall performance on a budget. The smartphone is available at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM+64GB ROM option, Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM and Rs 17,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB ROM model respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is a major upgrade from its predecessor considering the phone packs four rear cameras where the main sensor is 64MP, a bigger 4,500mAh battery, and the new MediaTek G90T octa-core processor. We said in our review that the camera and performance are impressive. The battery should last for up to two days depending on usage and the 18W fast charge support ensures a full charge in under two hours.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display. The 64MP main camera at the back is coupled with 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens and a fourth 2MP depth camera. The selfie camera is 20MP. The phone runs MIUI 10 with Android Pie.

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Redmi K20 is a superior phone for Rs 21,999 and shines on many fronts including design, display, battery, user interface.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 was launched at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM+64GB ROM variant, though after a recent permanent price cut, the variant can be bought at Rs 19,999. The 6GB RAM+128GB ROM model will cost Rs 22,999. Redmi K20 is identical to the more premium Redmi K20 Pro, which starts at a price of Rs 24,999, except for the processor and main camera.

We said in our review that Redmi K20 is a superior phone for Rs 21,999 and shines on many fronts including design, display, battery, user interface. The camera performance is decent as well. The 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display is impressive and better than many other phones in the same price bracket.

The Snapdragon 730 is a powerful processor that can handle day-to-day tasks as well as graphics-heavy games with ease. The 4,000 battery lasted for a day with typical usage and there’s also support for 18W fast charging.

Realme X2

Realme X2 is a good overall package that looks slick, captures great pictures and handles games very well.

Realme X2 is a direct competitor to Redmi K20 and also comes with similar specifications like Snapdragon 730G processor, 64MP quad rear camera setup, and 4,000mAh battery. The starting price is Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM. Two more storage configurations are available as well – 6GB RAM+128GB ROM at Rs 18,999 and 8GB RAM+128GB ROM at Rs 19,999.

Realme X2 is a good overall package that looks slick, captures great pictures and handles games very well, we said in our review. The 64MP quad rear cameras can excellent pictures in all lighting situations with good details and colours in both daylight and low-light. However, we felt that software is one front that needs improvement as the company’s ColorOS is cluttered with too many pre-installed third-party applications.

Specifications of Realme X2 include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, 64MP+8MP+2MP+ 2MP rear cameras, and 32MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

What makes Samsung Galaxy M30s a good budget option is it ticks all the right boxes.

Samsung Galaxy M30s is a fast and capable device when it comes to performance, though the highlight has to be the 6,000mAh battery that lasted for three days with heavy usage during our testing period. The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

What makes the Galaxy M30s a good budget option is it ticks all the right boxes including sAMOLED quality display, 48MP triple rear cameras, and fast charging support. When it comes to back cameras, the are as capable as any other rival smartphone in the price bracket.

Samsung Galaxy M30s sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U screen and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor. It runs Samsung’s new OneUI based on Android Pie. It gets 48+5MP+8MP triple back cameras along with a16MP front camera.

Moto G8 Plus

Moto G8 Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor that can handle day-to-day tasks easily with no lag or stutter.

Moto G8 Plus is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The phone packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ display that we observed in our review offers good viewing angles. The phone sports a polycarbonate body design with a gradient finish on the back cover. As for the triple back camera setup, there’s a 48MP primary sensor along with 5MP portrait lens and a 16MP Action Cam. We really liked the colour spot mode.

Moto G8 Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor that can handle day-to-day tasks easily with no lag or stutter. The 4,000mAh battery should last for a full day with moderate usage and thanks to 15W fast charge support, it takes around two hours to get fully charged.

