Realme 2 Pro to Nokia 6.1 Plus: Top mobiles under Rs 15,000 for October 2018

In India, smartphones in the Rs 15,000 price range are now driving volumes when it comes to sale.

Budget smartphones in the Indian market have evolved over the last year. While previous entry-level devices would offer the most basic processing, battery and camera capabilities, recent launches have set a higher benchmark even in this category of smartphones. In India, smartphones in the Rs 15,000 price range are now driving volumes when it comes to sale.

Here are the smartphones in the Rs 15,000 price segment, which provide great overall performance and come packed with the latest features.

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro features a 6.2-inch HD+ display, that also comes with curved glass protection.

Realme 2 Pro comes with improvements over its predecessor, and offers a greater screen-to-body ratio, as well as dual-rear cameras. The phone features a rectangular notch over the display, that houses a single front camera, an LED flash module as well as the phone’s sensors. Realme 2 Pro also features Face Unlock, which is effective even in low-light settings.

Realme 2 Pro features a 6.2-inch HD+ display, that also comes with curved glass protection. The phone offers a screen aspect ratio of 18.7:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and a battery size that is 3500 mAh.

Realme 2 Pro price in India: Rs 8,990 (3GB RAM/32GB internal storage); Rs 10,990 (4GB RAM/64GB internal memory)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro is among the top budget smartphones on the basis of its reliable performance.

Redmi Note 5 Pro is among the top budget smartphones on the basis of its reliable performance. It was launched as a flagship phone earlier this year, alongside Redmi Note 5. The phone is based on MIUI 9 over and above Android Nougat, runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC and features a 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. The Note 5 Pro packs a dual rear camera setup that is vertically stacked, and consisting of a 12MP+5MP configuration. At the front, it has a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor accompanied by LED selfie-light.

Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India: Rs 14,999 (4GB RAM/64GB memory)

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Faster performance coupled with better cameras

Honor 9N

Honor 9N features a 5.84-inch FHD+ FullView display, with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9.

Honor 9N features dual-rear cameras as well as dual front cameras. One can spot the rectangular style notch over the display, which is adaptable to allow Full Screen mode, as well as regular mode (that ‘kills off’ the screen around the display notch).

Honor 9N features a 5.84-inch FHD+ FullView display, with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. It also comes with 2.5D curved glass and mirror-like effects. It comes with a 79 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and is powered by the octa-core Kirin 659 Processor.

Honor 9N price in India: Rs 11,999 (3GB RAM/32GB memory) ; Rs 13,999 (4GB RAM/64GB memory)

Moto G6

With a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display, Moto G6 is designed with a 3D contoured glass design

Moto G6 was the first phone from the Lenovo-based brand to feature an 18:9 display. With a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display, the phone is designed with a 3D contoured glass design. offers a premium feel and the dial-shaped rear camera module adds a classic touch to it.

Another impressive feature is the software experience, it is based on Android 8.1 Oreo and this is a stock Android phone. It comes with a 3000mAh battery. Moto G6 bears dual 12MP + 5MP rear cameras and an 8MP front camera.

Moto G6 offers neat UI, good imaging sensors and durable battery life making it a good value proposition.

Moto G6 price in India: Rs 12,999 (4GB RAM/64GB storage)

Also read: Moto G6 review: At Rs 13,999, stunning design and great dual-cameras

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 93 per cent and screen aspect ratio of 19:9.

Nokia 6.1 Plus is among the first handsets created by the HMD Global-promoted brand that sports a notch over the display. The phone comes with more than decent specifications like Snapdragon 636 processor, stock Android 8.1 Oreo courtesy of Android One, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage etc.

Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 93 per cent and screen aspect ratio of 19:9. The device has a full HD+ display. It houses the phone’s 16MP front camera sensor, that comes with f/2.0 aperture. The phone comes with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The rear camera is 16MP+5MP.

Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India: Rs 13,990 (4GB RAM/64GB internal storage)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Asus’ smartphone comes with pure Android Oreo out-of-the-box and a 5000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is another decent pick in the budget mobile range. Similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, it carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 mobile platform and an elongated 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display.

The octa-core processor is paired with Adreno 509 GPU for smooth graphics rendition. It sports vertically aligned dual rear cameras with 13MP+5MP sensors with LED flash module. Up front, it has an 8MP camera sensor. Asus’ smartphone comes with pure Android Oreo out-of-the-box and a 5000mAh battery. Further, the phone is backed by 6GB RAM, and provides an internal memory capacity of 64GB.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 price in India: Rs 14,999 (6GB RAM/64GB internal storage)

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd