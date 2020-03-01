Realme 5s to Vivo U10: Best phones under Rs 10,000 in India

Best phones you can buy under Rs 10,000 in March 2020. Best phones you can buy under Rs 10,000 in March 2020.

With new and improved smartphones coming out almost every month, it becomes a tedious task to select a single phone for your budget. Towards the end of 2019, we prepared a list of budget devices that managed to stand out from the rest while also discussing the trend we saw in the segment. With the start of March, there are even more devices to choose from, so here we are now with the list of the best value for money phones that are priced under Rs 10,000.

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 is the latest offering in the Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series. The phone was launched for a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model but it is selling at Rs 500 more temporarily because of Coronavirus outbreak’s effect on Xiaomi’s supply chain. The key highlights of the Redmi Note 8 include a Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and a 48MP quad-rear camera setup. You can read out review of the device right here.

Realme 5s

The Realme 5s is available for a starting price at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM model. The key highlights of the device include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 48MP quad-rear camera setup, and 5,000mAh battery. You can check out how the phone performs and how it is different from the Realme 5 right here.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

The Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched way back in August 2018 for Rs 15,999 but the phone still manages to impress, especially after the price cut. It is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,999 and offers Full HD+ display, 16MP dual rear camera setup, and Snapdragon 636 processor. You can read the review here.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Apart from the new Note device, the older Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone from Xiaomi is also available under Rs 10,000 after receiving price cut. The device was a hot seller and still continues to be a good phone for its new price. It features Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, and 48MP dual-rear camera setup. Read how the phone performs in our review.

Samsung Galaxy M30

The Samsung Galaxy M30 was launched for a higher price but it has received multiple price cuts to be available under Rs 10,000 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM model. The phone sports a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, which is hard to see in this price range. The other key highlights of the Galaxy M30 include Exynos 7904 processor, 13MP triple-rear camera setup, and 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support via USB Type-C. Read the Galaxy M30 review here.

Motorola One Action

The Motorola One Action stands out from the rest with its dedicated Action camera, which allows you to shoot ultrawide horizontal videos while you hold the phone vertically in one hand. The phone was launched for Rs 13,999 for the lone model of 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM, but it is now available for Rs 9,999. The other highlights of the Motorola One Action include a Full HD+ punch-hole display with 21:9 aspect ratio, Exynos 9609 chipset, and 12MP triple-rear camera setup. Check out how it performs in our Motorola One Action review.

Vivo U10

Vivo U10– the first phone in the company’s online exclusive U-series is available at Rs 8,990 for 3/32GB model and Rs 9,990 for 3/64GB model. The highlights of the phone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 13MP triple-rear camera setup, and 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Read how it performs.

