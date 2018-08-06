Best phones under Rs 30,000 to buy in August 2018

From Asus Zenfone 5Z to Oppo F7: We list some of the best smartphones you can buy in India this month under Rs 30,000 From Asus Zenfone 5Z to Oppo F7: We list some of the best smartphones you can buy in India this month under Rs 30,000

Smartphones under Rs 30,000 offer a great mixture of performance and value. Ever since Asus announced its latest flagship smartphone, the Zenfone 5Z in India, it went on to become the most affordable Snapdragon 845 phone available for purchase in India. However, there are a lot more options in the mid-range and upper mid-range segment that you can consider in this budget. Here, we list some of the best smartphones you can buy in India this month under Rs 30,000.

Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000

Asus Zenfone 5Z

As I mentioned, Asus Zenfone 5Z happens to be the most affordable smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 845 SoC, followed by the OnePlus 6. During our Asus Zenfone 5Z review, the device performed well on most counts. On the software front, it runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ZenUI out of the box. However, the phone has its unique strength areas in the camera department.

Asus Zenfone 5Z sports a 6.2-inch notched screen with Full HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Asus Zenfone 5Z sports a 6.2-inch notched screen with Full HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It offers 12MP + 8MP dual rear sensors and an 8MP selfie camera. Inside is either 6GB or 8GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage options. It packs a 3,300mAh battery. Overall, Asus Zenfone 5Z offers great value for money.

Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India: Rs 29,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, Rs 32,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and Rs 36,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A8+ happens to be the first Samsung phone to support dual selfie cameras. The display on the Galaxy A8+ is definitely one of the best in this price range. And guess what, it also comes packed with Samsung’s Bixby and Samsung Pay features.

Samsung's mid-range smartphone Galaxy A8+ has IP68 certification

Samsung Galaxy A8+ offers 16MP + 8MP dual selfie cameras and a single 16MP rear camera with a f/1.7 aperture. It has IP68 certified dust and water resistance. The device sports a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display with 2,280 x 1,080 pixels. Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) offers 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It packs a 3000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ price in India: Rs 29,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 remains in our list of best smartphones under Rs 30,000 for a third consecutive month. It flaunts a gorgeous-looking design. The handset sports 5.99-inch (2,160 x 1,080 pixels) Full HD+ screen with thin bezels on the front. It measures 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7 mm in dimensions.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 houses a 12MP main camera and 5MP front shooter with face recognition support

Internally, it gets its grunts from Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset paired 6GB RAM. Furthermore, it packs 128GB of internal storage and 3,400mAh battery. The phone houses a 12MP main camera and 5MP front shooter with face recognition support.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 price in India: 29,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Nokia 7 Plus

During our review, we found Nokia 7 Plus has been designed well and feels good in the hand. It performs well in all departments including photography. We also got an average one and a half day battery backup on a single charge. Read our previous story about five things HMD Global got right with the Nokia 7 Plus.

Nokia 7 Plus runs stock Android Oreo out of the box and is expected to get Android updates for a couple of years

Nokia 7 Plus sports a 6-inch Full HD+ screen with narrow bezels and features Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz with 4GB of RAM. It runs stock Android Oreo out of the box and is expected to get Android updates for a couple of years. In terms of photography, it houses a 12MP+13MP dual rear sensors and 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. All cameras flaunt Carl Zeiss optics. Nokia 7 Plus packs a 3,800mAh battery.

Nokia 7 Plus price in India: Rs 25,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.

Best smartphones under Rs 25,000

Moto X4

Moto X4’s glass and metal design is quite elegant. During our review, some of the things we liked about Moto X4 pertain to the fact that it is IP68 rated dust and water resistant and runs stock Android Oreo software. Overall, it performed well and is a great value for money. It also supports Turbo Charging fast charging mechanism and easily lasts one and a half day with average usage.

Moto X4 sports a 5.2-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 screen and runs a near-stock Android software experience

Motorola’s mid-range Moto X4 offers 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 630 octa-core chipset ticking at 2.2GHz. It sports a 5.2-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 screen and runs a near-stock Android software experience. It features 12MP + 8MP dual rear cameras. Up front is a 16MP selfie camera. It packs 64GB expandable storage and 3,000mAh battery.

Moto X4 price in India: Rs 24,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Oppo F7

A thing that stands out with Oppo F7 has to be an Apple iPhone X-style notch. It has a full HD+ display with minimum bezels. During our review, it performed well in terms of selfie experience, overall hardware performance and battery life. Previously, we covered five things you can do with Oppo F7’s selfie camera.

Oppo F7 houses a 16MP main rear camera and a 25MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls

Oppo F7 sports a 6.23-inch 19:9 Full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The handset runs Android 8.1 Oreo and runs on a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor. It also packs 128GB expandable storage and 3400mAh battery under the hood. Oppo F7 houses a 16MP main rear camera and a 25MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Oppo F7 price in India: Rs 23,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

