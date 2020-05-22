Five best phones under Rs 20,000 for video calling and that sweet selfie

Best phones under Rs 20,000 for video calling. (Express Photo: Karanveer Arora) Best phones under Rs 20,000 for video calling. (Express Photo: Karanveer Arora)

Around 85 per cent of the Indian consumers make their purchase in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment out of which 79 per cent believe that image quality is not dependent on the number of megapixels, according to the CMR Insights on the Go Survey. The report also highlights that the consumers in the age group 18-30 are more concerned about the quality of the front camera as compared to the rest of the camera specs.

The CMR report also says that one in every three users have stated the poor quality of the front camera as a dissatisfaction factor with their smartphone and more than half of those who take selfies in low light condition are not satisfied with the results.

“In the Rs 20,000-30,000 price band, 72 per cent of smartphone users agree that smartphone brands should bring innovations that make the selfie picture-perfect, under all conditions,” the report says. In the light of these findings and the fact that we are relying more and more on video calls to stay connected to our friends and family, we are listing smartphones from Realme, Xiaomi (Redmi), Vivo, Poco, and Samsung that are priced under Rs 20,000 and come with a good quality selfie camera.

Poco X2: 20MP+2MP selfie camera

Poco started its second innings in India with the launch of the Poco X2— a rebranded Redmi K30 smartphone from China. In our review, we found the device to be power-packed mid-range offering. It sports a 20MP+2MP dual punch-hole front cameras and other features of the device include a 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, Snapdragon 730G processor, 64MP quad-rear camera setup, 4500mAh battery, and 27W fast charging support. The phone is available for a starting price of Rs 16,999 for the base model of 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Realme 6 Pro: 16MP+8MP selfie camera

We found the Realme 6 Pro to be more bang for the buck in our review. The device sports 16MP+8MP dual punch-hole front cameras and other highlights include 6.6-inch 90Hz FHD+ display, Snapdragon 720G processor, 64MP quad-rear camera setup, 4300mAh battery, and 30W fast charging support. The phone starts at Rs 17,999 for the base model of 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 32MP selfie camera

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a 32MP selfie camera and the other highlights of the device include a 6.67-inch display, Snapdragon 720G processor, 64MP quad-rear camera setup, 5020mAh battery, and 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts at Rs 16,499 for the base model of 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M31: 32MP selfie camera

In our review, we found Samsung’s Galaxy M31 smartphone to be “Paisa Vasool (value for money)”. The device sports a 32MP selfie camera and other highlights include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, Exynos 9611 processor, 64MP quad-rear camera setup, 6000mAh battery, and 15W fast charging. The device now retails at a starting price of Rs 15,999 for the base model of 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Vivo Z1X: 32MP selfie camera

In our review, we found the Vivo Z1X to be a good mashup of style and performance. The device sports a 32MP front camera for taking selfies and the other highlights of the device include 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, 48MP quad-rear camera setup, 4500mAh battery, and 22.5W fast charging support. The device is available at a starting price of Rs 16,990 for the base model of 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

