Best phones to buy under Rs 40,000 in July 2018

From Vivo X21, Honor 10 to OnePlus 6, these are some of the best phones to buy under Rs 40,000 From Vivo X21, Honor 10 to OnePlus 6, these are some of the best phones to buy under Rs 40,000

With great budget comes a great device! But hold on. There is a wide variety of options available out there which is enough to confuse people. People often face a dilemma when it comes to choosing a right smartphone. But you need not worry since we are here to help you out. In this article, we have mentioned some of the best smartphones to consider under Rs 40,000 this month.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 happens to be one of the most exciting phones launched in 2018, and for a lot of reasons. It has to be the first OnePlus device to feature an Apple iPhone X-style notch above the display, glass back and much more. But more importantly, it’s the price that makes OnePlus 6 better value for money in the affordable flagship segment. For two months in a row, OnePlus 6 continues to be a part of our recommendation list.

OnePlus 6 runs OnePlus 6 runs Android Oreo-based Oxygen OS skin and packs 3300mAh battery.

Also Read: OnePlus 6 Review

OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch full HD+ notch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB / 8GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB / 256GB internal storage. It houses 16MP + 20MP dual rear cameras with OIS and EIS. Up front is a 16MP selfie camera. OnePlus 6 runs Android Oreo-based Oxygen OS skin and packs 3300mAh battery.

OnePlus 6 price in India and availability: OnePlus 6 costs Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, Rs 39,999 for 8GB RAM with 128GB storage Rs 44,999 for 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. OnePlus 6 is available for purchase on Amazon and oneplusstore.in.

Vivo X21

Vivo X21 happens to be yet another phone under Rs 40,000 that you can buy in India this month. For what it’s worth, the front side of the handset bears a striking resemblance to OnePlus 6. Although Vivo X21 flaunts a sleek and attractive design, the USP of this is an in-display fingerprint scanner. During our Vivo X21 review, it performed really well.

Vivo X21 flaunts a sleek and attractive design, and the USP of this is an in-display fingerprint scanner Vivo X21 flaunts a sleek and attractive design, and the USP of this is an in-display fingerprint scanner

Also Read: Vivo X21 Review

Vivo X21 sports a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with full HD+ resolution. The device houses 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras and 12MP selfie camera. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo. Inside is a Qualcomm 660 processor, similar to the Nokia 7 Plus.

Vivo X21 price in India and availability: Vivo X21 costs Rs 35,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage version. It’s being sold on Flipkart.

Honor 10

In case you are confused between Honor 10 and OnePlus 6, let us make things a bit easier for you. There are a few reasons why you might want to choose Honor 10 over OnePlus 6. The Honor 10 has a compact and premium-looking design, which is more or less similar to Huawei P20 Pro. What’s more, it not only packs a comparatively bigger battery (3400mAh) but also doubles the storage (128GB) than OnePlus 6 at Rs 2000 less.

Honor 10 houses 16MP + 24MP dual rear sensors and 24MP front shooter for selfies Honor 10 houses 16MP + 24MP dual rear sensors and 24MP front shooter for selfies

Also Read: OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10; Four areas where OnePlus may struggle to beat the latest Honor smartphone

Honor 10 has a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device houses 16MP + 24MP dual rear sensors and 24MP front shooter for selfies. Honor 10 runs Android Oreo with the company’s EMUI 8.1 on top.

Honor 10 price in India and availability: Honor 10 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 32,999. The device is up for grabs on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy A8+

If a brand name matters to you above anything else, you can consider Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018), which happens to be the company’s first smartphone to feature dual (16MP + 8MP) front cameras. The rear houses a 16MP main shooter with f/1.7 aperture. As for other specifications, Galaxy A8+ (2018) sports a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display, in addition to a compact design and features facial recognition.

Samsung’s mid-range smartphone Galaxy A8+ has IP68 ceritification Samsung’s mid-range smartphone Galaxy A8+ has IP68 ceritification

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A8+ Review

Samsung Galaxy A8+ has an IP68 rating, making it and dust and water resistant. If that’s what you are looking for, Samsung Galaxy A8+ is one of the viable alternatives.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ price in India and availability: Samsung Galaxy A8+ with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage costs Rs 30,990 in India.

HTC U11

If you are willing to adjust with a year-old flagship smartphone, you can consider the HTC U11. The HTC U11 is IP67 rated dust and water resistant, which means it can be submerged in up to 1 metre of static water for 30 minutes.

HTC U11 is IP67 rated dust and water resistant, which it can be submerged up to 1 metre of static water for 30 minutes HTC U11 is IP67 rated dust and water resistant, which it can be submerged up to 1 metre of static water for 30 minutes

Also Read: HTC U11 Review

HTC U11 also features a squeezable frame and all-glass build with Liquid Surface finish on the rear. Powering the handset is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It packs a 3000mAh battery and sports 12MP main camera and 16MP selfie camera.

HTC U11 price in India and availability: HTC U11 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available in India at a price of Rs 39,999.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd