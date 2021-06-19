Best phones to buy in June 2021: Check out list of all-rounder smartphones starting at Rs 18,999

These days you get great performance-oriented smartphones at a reasonable price. Brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme and Poco are offering some good options under Rs 30,000 price segment. So, if you are on a hunt for a good smartphone in this price range, then you can check out the list below.

The below-mentioned phones are also capable of offering good camera performance as well as battery life. These smartphones will give you an all-rounder experience. The list includes smartphones like Poco X3 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE, Realme X7 Pro and more.

Best phones to buy in June 2021: List of all-rounder smartphones starting at Rs 18,999

Poco X3 Pro at Rs 18,999

Currently, Poco X3 Pro is one of the best mid-range smartphones in the market. It packs a very powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC and even has a big 5,160mAh battery. With this phone, users will get solid performance, so you don’t need to worry about this department. The company ships with a 33W fast charger with the smartphone. The device offers dual speakers and a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The Poco X3 Pro is selling for Rs 18,999.

Xiaomi Mi 10i at Rs 20,999

Alternatively, you can buy the Mi 10i if you want a better camera performance. Both the Poco X3 Pro and Mi 10i ship with MIUI. The Xiaomi Mi 10i draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which is slightly less powerful than the Snapdragon 860 SoC. With the Mi 10i, Xiaomi is offering a massive 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD display. The panel supports 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. The back camera setup features a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor, which will offer some great camera shots. The Mi 10i 5G has a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE at Rs 22,999

The OnePlus Nord CE is another good mid-range phone, which can be purchased for Rs 22,999. For the same price, you will get the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS 11 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. For photos, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS). On the front, you get a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera with an f/2.45 lens and EIS support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor and a super linear speaker with noise cancellation support. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for a 30W charger.

Realme X7 Pro 5G at Rs 29,999

The Realme X7 Pro is a better smartphone than the Realme X7 Pro under Rs 30,000 price segment. It is one of the best 5G phones and will offer you great performance. It is equipped with MediaTek’s flagship 7nm Dimensity 1000+ processor. The Realme X7 Pro packs a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 1,200nits of peak brightness. There is no support for HDR 10+. At the back, there is a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie sensor. The device has stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, similar to the Mi 10i smartphone. You also get a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The Realme X7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 in India.

Vivo V20 Pro at Rs 29,990

The Vivo V20 Pro is an all-rounder smartphone and will cost you Rs 29,990. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, similar to the original OnePlus Nord phone. The mid-range 5G phone comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ display. However, there is no support for high refresh rate and the device features a 60Hz panel. At the back, there are three cameras, and one of them is a 64MP sensor. For selfies, you get 44MP + 8MP dual front-facing cameras, which are capable of offering good selfies and videos. The Vivo V20 Pro sports a 4,000mAh battery with support for a 33W fast charger.

Xiaomi Mi 11X at Rs 29,999

The Xiaomi Mi 11X features a Snapdragon 870 chipset. The same chip is also powering the OnePlus 9R smartphone, which is selling for Rs 39,999. The device will offer you good performance and you won’t have any issues in playing graphic-intensive games. The handset has a large 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen with 1,300nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It even packs stereo speakers and a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.