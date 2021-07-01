Best phones to buy in July 2021: A list of smartphones starting at Rs 10,999

A lot of brands have recently launched new phones at a reasonable price. So, if you are looking for a good smartphone with a modern design and trendy features, then you can check out the list below. It includes OnePlus Nord CE, Poco M3, Redmi Note 10, Realme Narzo 30, and other devices.

Best phones in July 2021: A list of smartphones starting at Rs 10,999

Poco M3

Poco M3 is available for less than Rs 12,000. Flipkart is selling this budget phone for Rs 10,999. For the same, you will get the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Budget-conscious users can buy this device. It comes with a 48MP triple rear camera setup and a 6.51-inch display with Full HD+ resolution.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Alternatively, one can buy Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 smartphone. The device was launched in India a few months ago. It is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The budget phone sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,100nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It has a powerful enough Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC. The Redmi Note 10 has a 48MP quad rear camera setup and a 13MP selfie shooter. Redmi Note 10S packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The specifications are mostly similar to the Redmi Note 10S, which is currently selling for Rs 14,999.

Realme Narzo 30

Realme Narzo 30 is yet another smartphone that will offer good enough performance at a budget price. The device can be bought for Rs 12,499. It features a standard 6.5-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which is good enough and won’t disappoint in the performance department.

There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Realme ships a 30W charger with the phone. At the back, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP camera. For selfies, you get a 16MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy F41

If you are on a hunt for a Samsung phone, then you can check out the Samsung Galaxy F41. It is a good phone and is available for less than Rs 15,000. For the price, one gets a 128GB storage model. It features a 6,000mAh battery, an AMOLED display, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP selfie camera and more.

Those who are looking for a phone with a battery life of nearly two days, offer good basic performance and decent camera shots, will love this device. Samsung Galaxy F41 is listed on Amazon for Rs 14,499.

Poco X3 Pro

Poco X3 Pro is one of the best mid-range smartphones under Rs 20,000. It offers a very powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC and even has a big 5,160mAh battery. With this phone, users will get solid performance, so you don’t need to worry about this department. The company ships with a 33W fast charger with the smartphone. The device offers dual speakers and a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The Poco X3 Pro is selling for Rs 18,999.

iQOO Z3

The iQoo Z3 was recently launched in India and is priced at Rs 19,990, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It runs on Android 11 OS out of the box. The device ships with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC. iQoo Z3 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary GW3 sensor.

There is a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes with a five-layer liquid cooling system. It even offers support for extended RAM functionality.

OnePlus Nord CE

If you can spend more than Rs 20,000, then you can consider buying the OnePlus Nord CE. The base variant of the smartphone will cost you Rs 22,999. The mentioned price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G was just recently launched in India and runs on OxygenOS 11. It packs a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Under the hood, OnePlus has added a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which is powerful enough to handle heavy titles. The back camera setup consists of a 64MP primary sensor with support for Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). On the front is a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera with EIS support. It features a superlinear speaker with noise cancellation support. The mid-range phone offers a 4,500mAh battery with support for a 30W charger.