Best Android phones under Rs 35,000 in August 2021: OnePlus Nord 2, Mi 11X, and more

There are a lot of great phones in the market that offer a premium design, good enough camera performance and a big battery with fast charging support. Brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus and Realme are offering quite a few options under Rs 35,000 price segment. iQOO also recently took the wraps off its mid-range phones that deliver reliable performance and have a trendy design. If you are someone who is looking for a good phone under Rs 35,000, then you check out the below-mentioned options. The list includes OnePlus Nord 2, iQOO Z3, Xiaomi Mi 10i, and more.

List of best phones to buy in August 2021

Realme Narzo 30 at Rs 12,499

Realme Narzo 30 will offer good enough performance at a budget price. The device can be bought for Rs 12,499. It features a standard 6.5-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which is good enough and won’t disappoint in the performance department. You also get a 5,000mAh battery. Realme also ships a 30W fast charger with the device. At the back, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP camera. For selfies, you get a 16MP front camera.

iQOO Z3 at Rs 19,990

The iQOO Z3 is priced at Rs 19,990 and is also one of the best phones under Rs 20,000. It ships with Android 11 out of the box and a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor. There are also three cameras at the back of the phone. It includes a 64MP primary GW3 sensor. However, the device features a compact 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as a five-layer liquid cooling system. It even supports extended RAM functionality.

Xiaomi Mi 10i at Rs 20,999

Alternatively, you can also check out Xiaomi’s Mi 10i smartphone if you are looking for a phone that will also offer good camera performance. Both the Poco X3 Pro and Mi 10i ship with MIUI. The Xiaomi Mi 10i draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which is slightly less powerful than the Snapdragon 860 SoC. With the Mi 10i, Xiaomi is offering a massive 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD display. The panel supports 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. The back camera setup features a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor, which will offer some great camera shots. The Mi 10i 5G has a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G at Rs 21,999

If you are looking for a Samsung smartphone under Rs 25,000, then you can consider the Galaxy M42 5G device. For the mentioned price, you get a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display. However, note that this device doesn’t have an FHD+ screen and a high refresh rate. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The company has given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G sports a quad rear camera setup, consisting of a 48MP Samsung GM2 sensor. On the front is a 20MP camera for selfies. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. It also comes with Samsung Pay and Samsung’s Knox security.

Realme X7 Max at Rs 26,999

The Realme X7 Max is priced at Rs 26,999 and will offer good performance as it features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. But, one will get a slightly better camera experience and build quality with the Realme X7 Pro. The latter is currently available for Rs 28,499. The Realme X7 Max 5G has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 16MP selfie camera sensor and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 50W SuperDart fast charging. Though, the company ships a 65W charger. The device even supports a stainless steel vapour cooling system.

OnePlus Nord 2 at Rs 29,999

The OnePlus Nord 2 is equipped with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset. There is also a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W Warp charging. OnePlus has added a triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP mono lens. The setup is also capable of recording 4K video at up to 30fps and 1080p video at up to 60fps. Other features include Dual stereo speakers, NFC, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Do note that there is no headphone jack and no support for expandable storage.

Xiaomi Mi 11X at Rs 29,999

The Xiaomi Mi 11X features a Snapdragon 870 chipset. The same chip is also powering the OnePlus 9R smartphone, which is selling for Rs 39,999. The device will offer you good performance and you won’t have any issues in playing graphic-intensive games. The handset has a large 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen with 1,300nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It even packs stereo speakers and a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

iQOO 7 at Rs 31,990

The iQoo 7 sports a compact 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display is equipped with a standalone chip, which the company claims will offer a better frame and bring HDR content. It is powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The iQOO 7 comes with a 48MP triple rear camera setup. It offers a compact 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W FlashCharge fast charging tech. The smartphone even has a graphite layer of 6,000 square millimetres that comes along a full coverage liquid cooling system.