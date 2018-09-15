Best phones to buy below Rs 40,000 in September 2018: From OnePlus 6 to Poco F1

It’s time to up the budget as we show you some of the best phones that you may want to consider under Rs 40,000 in September 2018. It’s time to up the budget as we show you some of the best phones that you may want to consider under Rs 40,000 in September 2018.

Previously, we took our readers on a quest for the best smartphones to buy in India this month below Rs 10,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000. Now, it’s time to up the budget as we show you some of the best phones that you may want to consider under Rs 40,000 in September 2018.

Best phones under Rs 40,000

OnePlus 6

It’s been a while since the OnePlus 6 arrived on Indian shores. But for many reasons, it still happens to be one of the best phones you can purchase below Rs 40,000. First things first, it still has all flagship-level traits right from its camera and design to processing hardware and more. OnePlus 6 is powered by Snapdragon 845 chip paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics under the hood.

It uses 16MP+20MP dual rear cameras with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. What truly stands out is its minimum bezels full HD+ 19:9 display with a notch above it. OnePlus says without stating the actual IP rating that it’s splash proof. It features a 3,300mAh battery supporting the company’s proprietary Dash Charge technology. It’s available in multiple RAM and storage configurations.

OnePlus 6 price in India: Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM with 64GB storage; Rs 39,999 for 8GB RAM with 128GB storage.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus Zenfone 5Z was the most affordable smartphone to run on Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 845 processor not too long ago. Well, that was the case until Xiaomi disrupted India’s upper mid-range and flagship segment by announcing the Poco F1. We’ll talk about it shortly but for now, let’s see why the Zenfone 5Z happens to be among the best phones you can consider under Rs 40,000.

Apart from the processing hardware, Asus Zenfone 5Z offers up to a generous 256GB internal storage, which is further expandable by 256GB using a microSD slot. It also supports something called AI fast charging to determine the optimum battery recharging cycle. It provides users with up to 8GB RAM and a 3,300mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India: Rs 29,999 for 6GB RAM with 64GB storage; Rs 32,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage; Rs 36,999 for 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

LG G7+ ThinQ

The newly launched LG G7+ ThinQ is something that’s worth checking out under Rs 40,000. The latest LG flagship in India gets its grunts, courtesy of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. It sports a 6.1-inch Quad HD+ screen with a notch on top.

The rear houses 16MP+16MP dual cameras, while on the front, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. It is IP68 rated dust and water resistant. The handset is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

LG G7+ ThinQ price in India: Rs 39,990

Best phones under Rs 35,000

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 smartphone turns out to be a new sensation for its price and processing hardware. The handset has been priced ridiculously low starting at Rs 20,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and going all the way up to Rs 29,999 for Armoured Edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. More importantly, it is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC, which makes it the most affordable phone running Qualcomm’s flagship mobile chipset. But apart from the low price and SoC, here is what the Poco F1 has to offer.

Xiaomi Poco F1 runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC Xiaomi Poco F1 runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

Xiaomi Poco F1 features a LiquidCool Technology to prevent the CPU from heating up. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. In terms of optics, it features dual-pixel autofocus, hardware multi-frame noise reduction and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) for video recording.

Xiaomi Poco F1 price in India: Rs 20,999 for 6GB RAM with 64GB storage; 23,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage; Rs 28,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage; Rs 29,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage Armoured Edition.

Honor 10

Honor 10 is a close competitor of OnePlus 6 and let us tell you why we feel so. It has a compact and premium-looking design, which is more or less similar to Huawei P20 Pro. Additionally, it also packs a comparatively bigger battery (3400mAh) double the storage (128GB) for Rs 2,000 less compared to OnePlus 6’s base variant.

Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch full HD+ 19:9 display with a notch. Powering the handset is a HiSilicon Kirin 970 chip, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset houses 16MP + 24MP dual rear sensors and 24MP front shooter for selfies. Honor 10 runs Android Oreo with the company’s EMUI 8.1 on top.

Honor 10 price in India: Rs 32,999

