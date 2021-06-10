Best phones in June 2021: Here’s a look at smartphones under Rs 20,000

There are a lot of value-for-money smartphones under Rs 20,000 price segment. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme X7, and Poco X3 Pro come with fast charging support, vibrant displays, big batteries, and powerful processors. These devices also feature a high refresh rate display as well as stereo speakers to offer a better video and gaming experience.

If you are looking for phones with these features, then check out the list of best phones under Rs 20,000. We have also mentioned some of the cheaper phones that may not have some of the above-mentioned features but will be more suited for those the budget-conscious users.

Best phones in June 2021: A look at smartphones under Rs 20,000

Poco X3 Pro

Poco X3 Pro is currently one of the best phones under the Rs 20,000 price segment. It is selling for Rs 18,999, which is for the 128GB storage model. For the same price, you get a Snapdragon 860 chip, which is a slightly improved version of Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 processor.

The device packs a big 5,160mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It features dual speakers, and a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 certification and Corning Gorilla 6 protection.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP quad rear camera setup, which truly offers a great photography experience. It is equipped with a vibrant 6.67-inch full-HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display with HDR10 support. The device has stereo speakers as well. You get a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset as well as a reasonably big 5,020mAh battery. The company ships a 33W charger with the phone. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max can be bought for Rs 18,999 via Mi.com.

Realme X7

The Realme X7 is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U 5G processor, which is capable of offering good general performance to users. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 600nits of peak brightness. At the back, there is a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera on the front. It is backed by a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging. It is one of the best phones under Rs 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy F41

If you are on a hunt for a Samsung phone, then you can check out the Samsung Galaxy F41. It is a good phone and is available for less than Rs 15,000. For the price, one gets 128GB storage model, which features a 6,000mAh battery, an AMOLED display, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP selfie camera and more. Those who are looking for a phone that can remain alive for nearly two days, offer good basic performance and decent camera shots, will love this device. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is listed on Amazon for Rs 14,499.

Redmi Note 10S

The Redmi Note 10S is a great budget smartphone and can be purchased for Rs 14,999. The budget phone sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,100 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a powerful enough MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. Redmi Note 10S packs a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 13MP selfie shooter.

Redmi Note 10S packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It is also IP53-certified for dust and water resistance. It comes with dual speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification. You will rarely find a budget phone with these features.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro was launched back in 2020, and is still a good option. The device is available for Rs 14,999 via Flipkart. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, a 48MP quad rear camera setup and the powerful MediaTek Helio G95 processor. Notably, no other brand is currently offering a 65W fast charger with a smartphone under Rs 15,000. The device includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Poco M3

If your budget is less than Rs 12,000, then you can buy the Poco M3 smartphone. It is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 10,999, which is the price for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. As for the specifications, the Poco M3 offers a Snapdragon 662 processor, a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, and a 6.51-inch Full HD+ display.

Samsung Galaxy M12

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is priced at Rs 10,999 and is an all-rounder smartphone. It packs a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, a massive 6,000mAh battery, a 48MP quad rear camera setup, an 8nm Exynos 850 SoC, and more. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.