Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 for Jan 2019: Samsung Galaxy M10, Redmi 6A, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and more

Today, major every smartphone makers are eyeing the budget segment. Under Rs 10,000, there are multiple options to go for. There is Xiaomi’s Redmi 6A, Honor 7C, Realme 2, Nokia 5.1 Plus and the newly launched Galaxy M10 from Samsung.

Having more options to choose from is good but it also becomes confusing. So we are breaking down the specifications of these phones so you can easily make your choice.

Here is our list of top budget phones priced under Rs 10,000 for January 2019:

Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung recently launched Galaxy M10 targetting millennials. Priced at Rs 7,990 for 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant and Rs 8,990 for 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy M10 will go on sale starting February 5, 2019.

It has a 6.22-inch HD+ Infinity V display (water drop notch). The phone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7870 processor and carries a 3400 mAh battery. On the rear, there is a dual camera setup of 13MP (f/1.9 aperture) + 5MP. The phone also has a 5MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A has a 5.45-inch display with 1440 X 720 resolution. The aspect ratio of the device is 18:9. The phone carries a 13MP (f/2.2 aperture) rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera.

The phone is powered by 12nm Helio A22 processor and sports 3000 mAh battery. The price of Xiaomi Redmi 6A is Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM, 16GB storage; whereas the 2GB RAM, 32GB storage variant is available for Rs 6,999.

Realme 2

Realme 2 has two variants– 3GB RAM, 32 GB storage and 4GB RAM, 64GB storage. Out of these, the 3GB version is priced at Rs 9,499 (4GB version is priced Rs 10,990).

Powered by Snapdragon 450 processor, the handset’s strong point is its 4230 mAh battery and its diamond cutting design. The device has 6.2-inch notched display with 88.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone has a 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera along with an 8MP front camera.

Honor 7C

Honor 7C was launched in May last year along at a price of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage variant.

The phone sports a 5.99-inch HD+ 18:9 display. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and 3000 mAh battery. It features a dual rear camera setup of 13MP+2MP sensors and an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Priced at Rs 9,999, Nokia 5.1 Plus is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 processor. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Nokia 5.1 Plus has 5.8-inch HD+ notched display with 1520 X 720 resolution. The device has an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Nokia 5.1 Plus has a dual camera setup of 13MP (f/2.0 aperture) + 5MP (depth sensor) along with a secondary camera of 8MP at front. The phone runs on 3060 mAh battery.