Planning to buy a gaming phone? Consider these options starting at Rs 18,999

Best Gaming Phones 2021: There are a lot of smartphones out there, but only some of them offer good gaming and general performance. We have handpicked 10 best phones that you can buy for gaming. These devices also have a great display, modern design, dual speakers, a massive battery with fast charging support, a powerful processor and more. We have mentioned phones across different price range so you can choose the best 2021 gaming phone as per your budget.

Best phones for gaming in 2021: List of best smartphones starting at Rs 18,999

Poco X3 Pro at 18,999

Poco X3 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999 and it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, which is more powerful than the chipsets offered by some other phones in the same price range. In case you are not unaware, this chip is a slightly improved version of the Snapdragon 855 processor. The latter is powering phones like OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 and other handsets. For the price, you also get a 5,160mAh battery, a 33W fast charger, dual speakers, and a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 certification and Corning Gorilla 6 protection.

Xiaomi Mi 10i at Rs 20,999

Xiaomi’s Mi 10i is a good alternative to Poco X3 Pro if you don’t want to buy a Poco phone. It offers a powerful mid-range processor, so you won’t have any issues in the performance department. The device supports stereo speakers, a 120Hz adaptive sync refresh rate display, and an inbuilt cooling system. It is powered by the 8nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which is paired with Adreno 619 GPU. Other features include a 6.7-inch display, a 108MP quad rear camera setup, a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and more.

OnePlus Nord at Rs 25,999

OnePlus Nord is yet another phone that you can consider buying for good overall performance and for playing heavy titles. The mid-range 5G phone draws power from Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 765G SoC, which can handle graphically demanding games quite well. The handset packs a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. You also get stereo speakers, which offers a better binge-watching experience. One of the key selling points of OnePlus is OxygenOS, which will offer you one of the best Android experience. The OnePlus Nord ships with a 4,115mAh battery that supports a 30W charger.

Realme X7 Pro at Rs 29,999

The Realme X7 Pro will offer you snappy performance and you won’t have any issues while playing resource-heavy games. We have a played games like Genshin Impact, Asphalt 9, Subway Surfers and we had no issues. The device has MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1000+ processor, a 64MP quad rear camera setup, stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The device packs a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 1,200nits of peak brightness. It is available in India for Rs 29,999.

Vivo V20 Pro at Rs 29,990

There is also a Vivo V20 Pro smartphone, which is selling for Rs 29,990 on Flipkart. The device offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which is also powering the above-mentioned OnePlus Nord. The mid-range 5G phone has a 6.44-inch FHD+ display. There is no support for high refresh rate and the device has a standard 60Hz panel. At the back of the phone, you will find three cameras, including a 64MP sensor. For selfies, you get 44MP + 8MP dual front-facing cameras. Under the hood, there is a standard 4,000mAh battery. The company bundles a 33W fast charger with the device.

OnePlus 9R/OnePlus 8T at Rs 39,999

You can buy either OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 9R and you will get similar performance on both of them. The OnePlus 8T is priced at Rs 42,999, but there is a Rs 3,000 discount on the SBI bank credit cards. This means that you can get it for Rs 39,999. The OnePlus 9R was recently launched in India for Rs 39,999. The devices ship with a 65W charger, Snapdragon 800 series processor, and AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. You also get a 48MP quad rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery.

Asus ROG Phone 3 at Rs 41,999

If you are looking for a gaming phone, then Asus ROG Phone 3 can be your best bet. The device is currently available at a very low price. It is listed on Flipkart for Rs 41,999, down from Rs 49,999. The Asus ROG Phone 3 is equipped with a 6000mAh battery, a cooling system, quad microphones with Asus Noise Reduction tech, a Snapdragon 865+ processor, 144Hz display, stereo speakers, ultrasonic sensors for the AirTrigger 3 and grip press features, and more. The device ships with a 33W fast charger as well. The Asus ROG Phone 3 is one of the best gaming phones if you are looking for a true gaming smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at Rs 47,999

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a good smartphone and you can play heavy titles at highest settings too. You also get a great display, as is the case with most Samsung phones. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 4,500mAh battery with support for Wireless Charging 2.0. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with 25W fast charger, a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. This is a future-ready phone as it supports 5G.

OnePlus 9 at Rs 49,999

OnePlus 9 is the latest flagship phone from the brand and you can rely on it for best performance in all the areas. You get a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 SoC, a multi-layered cooling system, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T fast charging. It even offers support for 15W Qi wireless charging. You also get a triple rear camera setup, which can offer you some great shots. OnePlus 9 is one of the best phones for gaming and its price in India is set at Rs 49,999.

iPhone 12 mini at Rs 64,990

If you can afford the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, then you can buy any one of these. The iPhone 12 mini is the cheapest phone in the iPhone 12 series, so can you can buy it for Rs 63,900 via Flipkart. There is also an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC bank credit card and debit card. The device offers a stunning OLED screen, fantastic rear camera setup, a powerful Apple A14 Bionic processor, and IP68 rating.