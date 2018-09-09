Best headphones to buy in India under Rs 3,000 in September 2018

Best over-the-ear headphones under Rs 3,000 in India: From Sony MDR-XB550AP to the good old Sennheiser HD 202 II Best over-the-ear headphones under Rs 3,000 in India: From Sony MDR-XB550AP to the good old Sennheiser HD 202 II

Music has smoothly evolved over the years from classical music, jazz, and Mozart aria to EDM (electronic dance music). With the progression in music, audio products have simultaneously improved as well. Courtesy of advancements in technology and genres of music, headphones have undergone a transformation in terms of design and audio quality. In earlier days, headphones were hefty and sound quality was average, but time has changed, and these accessories have now become the entwined companion to groove to our mood.

While the quality of headphones has improved, an array of options are available across varied budgets. In case you are planning to buy a new pair or upgrade to a decent pair of headphones on a budget, we have listed some of the best options this September. In this list, we have covered a few over-the-ear headphones from some of the popular audio brands for a price under Rs 3,000. Let’s take a look.

Sony MDR-XB550AP headphones

The Japanese tech firm is well known for bringing headphones with good audio quality, design and impactful bass. Sony MDR-XB550AP headphones from the company’s audio shelf is one such good pair of over-the-ear headphones that delivers rich bass, refined treble and good build quality for a budget price. The headphones feature a metallic finish coated in five different coloured schemes – Blue, Red, Green, Black and White that add a classic touch. These Sony headphones come with padded earcups to provide cushioning to your ears and a flexible body to comfortably fit into your small backpack. It has a flat cord as well. The Sony MDR-XB550AP over-the-ear headphones are available online for a price of Rs 2,499.

Sony MDR-XB550AP headphones Price in India: Rs 2,499

JBL T450BT headphones

In case you prefer tangle-free over-the-ear headphones, JBL T450BT can be an ideal option under Rs 3,000. These Bluetooth wireless headphones from JBL flaunt a stylish design and soft padded ear-cups covered with leatherette to fit comfortably on your ear. The JBL T450BT headphones include 32mm drivers to provide bass-heavy clear audio with balanced treble. It comes with built-in buttons and a microphone to allow you to receive calls on the go. JBL T450BT claims to deliver up to 11 hours playback on a single charge. These over-the-ear headphones can be bought online for a price of Rs 2,999.

JBL T450BT headphones Price in India: Rs 2,999

Sennheiser HD 202 II headphones

The Sennheiser HD 202 II headphones is a highly popular pick in the sub Rs 3000 price range. These over-the-ear headphones from the German brand offer a few added benefits that are not easy to find in this price range. The earpads on the Sennheiser HD 202 II are replaceable and the semi-flexible band is adjustable to comfortably fit your head size. As for the audio quality, the headphones offer good ‘tonal balance’ with clear vocals and a good amount of bass. Sennheiser HD 202 II can be bought for a price of Rs 2,490.

Sennheiser HD 202 II headphones Price in India: Rs 2,490

Audio Technica Sonic Fuel ATH-AX1iS GY headphones

Audio Technica, the Japanese audio company is well known for bringing durable audio products that sound good. The Sonic Fuel ATH-AX1iS over-the-ear headphones from the company offer rich audio and bass with the 36 mm drivers. The headphones come with cushioned ear pads for comfortable fit for extended wear. The Audio Technica ATH-AX1iS comes with in-line universal buttons and mic to let you control music and answer calls on the go. Audio Technica Sonic Fuel ATH-AX1iS over-the-headphones is available online for a price of Rs 2,061.

Audio Technica Sonic Fuel ATH-AX1iS GY headphones Price in India: Rs 2,061

Beyerdynamic DT 235 headphones

Beyerdynamic DT 235 is another good pair of headphones that you can grab at an affordable price. These over-the-ear headphones from the German audio manufacturer deliver clear highs, solid mids and good bass.

The Beyerdynamic DT 235 headphones come with adjustable headband and velour pads for added comfort. The headphones have a frequency range of 18Hz-22KHz. Beyerdynamic DT 235 headphones can be purchased for a price of Rs 2,599 online.

Beyerdynamic DT 235 headphones Price in India: Rs 2,599

