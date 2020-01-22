Jio Fiber, Airtel, ACT Fibernet, and more: These are best monthly broadband plans

Here is a list of the best monthly plans from the top broadband service providers in India. Here is a list of the best monthly plans from the top broadband service providers in India.

Data consumption in India has gone up drastically since the introduction of Reliance Jio back in 2016. This is due to the reduction in data prices by a huge margin. Even though mobile operators offer huge amount of daily data most of us still prefer browsing the internet over a Wi-Fi network. This is clearly due to ease of use, no connection issues and more.

Broadband network providers like Airtel, ACT Fibernet and more, have recently started offering more capacity of monthly data with higher speeds at lower costs. They are also luring customers with additional benefits like Amazon Prime subscription, Netflix subscription and more. So in case you are looking to get a broadband connection at your home, here is a list of the best monthly plans from the top broadband service providers in India.

Best monthly broadband plan: Airtel

Airtel’s basic plan is priced at Rs 799 per month. Under this plan Airtel offers customers 150GB of data with speeds of up to 100Mbps. It also brings along with Airtel Thanks benefits such as free Airtel XStream premium subscription, more. The plan also comes with free unlimited local and STD calls, which is limited to only calls made within India.

If you want speed of up to 1Gbps, you can opt for the Rs 3,999 per month VIP plan. Under this plan Airtel provides unlimited Internet access and unlimited calls with speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Airtel Thanks includes benefits such as Airtel XStream premium subscription, three months subscription to Netflix, and one year subscription to Amazon Prime and Zee5.

Best monthly broadband plan: Jio Fiber

Reliance Jio recently launched its broadband services across India. It currently offers six plans including bronze, silver, gold, diamond, platinum and titanium.

The Bronze plan is priced at Rs 699 per month. It comes with 100GB of data along with 50GB of additional data with a speed of 100Mbps. Under this, customers get free access for three months to JioCinema and JioSaavn. Along with unlimited voice calling all across the country, TV video calling and zero-latency gaming.

If you want speeds of 1Gbps, you can opt for the Platinum plan priced at Rs 3,999 per month, under which, the company offers 2,500GB of data along with unlimited calls across India, TV video calling and zero-latency gaming. Additionally, Jio also provides customers with first day-first show access to movies and special Sports content.

Best monthly broadband plan: ACT Fibernet

ACT Fibernet customers can opt for the Rs 749 per month ACT Silver Promo plan under which they will get 500GB of data with speeds of up to 100Mbps. The plan also comes with additional 1,000GB of data valid for the duration of the subscription period.

ACT Fibernet does not come with a 1Gbps plan, however, it does have a Rs 999 plan called the ACT Platinum Promo. Under the Platinum Promo plan, the company offers customers 1,000 GB of data at a speed of 150 Mbps. It also comes with the additional 1,000GB of data valid for the duration of the subscription period.

Best monthly broadband plan: Tata Sky

Tata Sky is currently available only across 21 cities in India. The plans start at Rs 590, however, the Rs 999 broadband plan is what interests us more. Under this plan, users get unlimited data with speeds of up to 25Mbps along with a free router.

Best monthly broadband plan: BSNL

BSNL offers customers a Rs 1,999 per month broadband plan, named CS55 under which it offers users 200Mbps of speed with a data limit of 1.5TB. After the FUP is reached, the speeds drop to 2Mbps. Users also get unlimited voice calling to any network in India.

