[Updated] Best mobile prepaid plans under Rs 300 from Airtel, Jio, Vodafone (Jan 2018)

Less than a fortnight ago, we compiled a list of best prepaid plans under Rs 350. Literally days later, Jio launched their Happy New Year 2018 plans forcing the competition to rework their offerings, and thus rendering our article almost redundant. Such is the nature of this tech domain. But it hardly surprises us anymore. So here we go again with our new list of the best prepaid plans from Jio, Vodafone and Airtel, this time within an even tighter budget of Rs 300.

Just like last time, we will divide the users into three categories based on use cases, so that they can opt for a plan that is more suited to their needs. Let’s start with the first category of old-school users who are more keen on keeping the costs as low as possible and yet want unlimited calling and messaging. They don’t need much of mobile data as they are disciplined enough to consume most of the data hungry content on Wi-Fi.

Best plan under Rs 150:



Jio Rs 149 plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. Data usage is limited to 4.2GB now bumped up to 28GB over that period with a cap of 150MB 1GB per day.

Airtel and Vodafone do not offer any plans with unlimited calling for close to a month in this budget. You will have to spend about Rs 50 more on those networks to enjoy the calling benefits, which brings me to my next category.

Best plans under Rs 200:

These plans are ideally suited for people looking for unlimited calling along with reasonable amount of high speed mobile data per day. Jio offers unlimited number of SMS while Airtel and Vodafone limit them to 100 per day in the following plans.

Jio Rs 198 plan ( 33.6GB 42GB data for 28 days with 1.2GB 1.5GB daily data limit)

Vodafone Rs 198 plan (28GB data for 28 days with 1GB daily data limit)

Airtel Rs 199 plan (28GB data for 28 days with 1GB daily data limit)

All three operators are more on less at par in this category with Jio marginally better in the data department. But not enough to tempt Airtel and Vodafone users to jump ship.

Best plan under Rs 300:

If you crave for more than 1GB high speed data per day and are willing to pay extra for it, this is the best plan for you.

Jio Rs 299 Plan offers the same unlimited local, STD, roaming calling benefits along with unlimited SMS. The key difference here being you get 56GB of 4G data for 28 days with a 2GB per day FUP limit.

Airtel and Vodafone do not offer any plans with more than 1GB daily data under Rs 300. You will need to shell out Rs 349 on those networks to get benefits similar to Jio’s Rs 299 plan.