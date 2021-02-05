Best mobile phones under Rs 40,000: OnePlus 8, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, iPhone SE and more

Here are the best smartphones you can purchase right now for under Rs 40,000. (Express Photo)

Best smartphones under Rs 40,000: The flagship smartphone market from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 is not what it once was. A few years ago when the best phones in this segment were limited to a handful of brands, but today, there are plenty of smartphones to choose from. While more options are great, this often leads to confusion.

However, we have handpicked the best smartphones priced under Rs 40,000 for you. These are some of the most powerful phones you can get your hands on right now, in terms of processing, camera performance, fast charging and software features. Note that the list is in no particular order. Check out the phones below.

Mobile Phones Under Rs 40,000: Price, Battery, Camera, RAM, Display

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was during its launch, a higher-priced phone. However, post the launch of the Galaxy S21 series, the price has come down, making the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition a really good deal when it comes to flagship power. It features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, the Exynos 990 4G-only chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. You can get the 8GB/128GB for Rs 37,999.

There is also a triple camera layout with a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. There is also a 32MP front camera. The phone is capable of shooting up to 4K video at 60fps. There is a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Other features include stereo speakers, an optical fingerprint sensor, NFC, expandable storage and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Apple iPhone SE (2020 Edition)

The iPhone SE 2 or iPhone SE 2020 is one of the few Apple products you can get under Rs 40,000. While it may not look very modern, it is powered by the A13 chip that powers the iPhone 11 series. The phone is also great for those looking for a compact option as the iPhone SE 2 borrows its dimensions from the older iPhone 8.

The iPhone SE 2020 features a 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD display with 750×1334 pixels resolution. It sports a single 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera. There is a 1821mAh battery that can be charged at 18W. The iPhone SE 2 can be purchased for Rs 39,990 for the 64GB variant. However, the 128GB variant and 256GB variant are priced at Rs 44,900 and Rs 54,900 respectively.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Mi 10T Pro is still the most powerful Xiaomi smartphone in India until the Mi 11 gets here. Priced at Rs 39,999, the Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD, FHD+ screen. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and 8GB RAM. It also has 128GB storage.

There is a triple camera on the back that features a 108MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. The setup can shoot up to 8k video at 30fps or 4K at up to 60 fps. On the front is a single 20MP camera. There is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging. Other specifications include stereo speakers, NFC, an IR blaster and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus 8

While the OnePlus 8 has now been succeeded by the OnePlus 8T, the phone still offers some great specifications for the price of Rs 39,999. These include a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED FHD display, the Snapdragon 865 5G-enabled chipset, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also a 8GB/128GB variant for Rs 41,999 and a 12GB/256GB variant priced at Rs 44,999. However, you can only get the Amazon-only 6GB version for Rs 39,999.

The phone also features a triple camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. There is also a 16MP front camera. The phone has a 4,300mAH battery with 30W wired fast charging. Other features include 90Hz refresh rate, NFC, optical fingerprint scanner and UFS 3.0 storage.

Realme X7 Pro

The newest launch in this list, the Realme X7 Pro can be purchased for Rs 29,999 for the highest 8GB/256GB variant. The phone features a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus 5G-enabled chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 internal storage.

The phone features a quad camera setup with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and two 2MP depth and macro sensors. On the front is a 32MP single camera. There is also a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. Other specifications include stereo speakers, optical fingerprint scanner, and NFC.