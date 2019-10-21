Best mobile phones under Rs 15,000 for Diwali: Redmi Note 7 Pro to Realme 5 Pro

For many in India Diwali is an auspicious time to buy new appliances and products. Given the popularity of mobile phones, it is no surprise that these get so many discounts and offers during the Diwali sales. Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering discounts on smartphones till October 25. If you were still waiting to upgrade to a new smartphone, now is a good time to pick up one.

For those looking to get a smartphone under Rs 15,000, there are plenty of options in the market and many of the older phones have gotten a discount as well making them more attractive than before. While brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo has had a busy calendar year with back-to-back product launches, the number of options in the overcrowded budget segment can make it a little confusing for users to pick the right device. We list out our top options to consider for phones between Rs 8,999 and Rs 15,000 this Diwali.

Redmi Note 7S at Rs 8,999

The Redmi Note 7S is the cheapest option in the market with a 48MP camera at the back, though it does not have the same sensor as the Redmi Note 7 Pro. This one uses the Samsung sensor compared to the Sony one on the latter. The Redmi Note 7S offers a good performance as well thanks to the Snapdragon 660 processor and it has a 4000 mAh battery. The only compromise is that at Rs 8,999 you are only getting 32GB storage. The 64GB storage option costs Rs 9,999 but then that is the starting price of the Redmi Note 8 as well.

Realme 3 Pro at Rs 9,999

Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 are available in the market, but the Realme 3 Pro with its discounted price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB version appears to be a deal worth considering, given the phone launched at Rs 13,999. The phone has a 16MP+5MP rear camera, and as we had noted in our review, the cameras performed quite well. More importantly, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-Core processor, which might be an older chipset now, but at this price you are assured of a good gaming and overall performance.

With the Realme 3 Pro, the biggest advantage is the price, the overall performance. The negatives are that the camera does not sport the kind of specifications that the newer Realme phones offer.

Redmi Note 7 Pro at Rs 11,999

Yes, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has just gone on sale today with four cameras at the back, which includes a main 64MP camera, but the older Redmi Note phone is still a good pick considering the discount. Also, there’s a good chance Redmi Note 8 Pro will be sold out quickly.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro offers a good performance thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, and the 4GB RAM and and 64GB version will cost Rs 11,999 during the sale. The phone is listed on Flipkart and Mi.com as well for this price. For those who want more RAM and storage, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 14,999, which is a very good deal.

The biggest Pros here are performance, camera and battery. The negatives would be the lack of a dedicated SIM slot, and the fact that you do not get a Macro mode or ultra-wide model like the new variants.

Samsung Galaxy M30s at Rs 13,999

Want more than just 5000 mAh battery? The Samsung Galaxy M30s is offering just that with its 6000 mAh battery, which as we noted in our review is one of the biggest advantages in this budget phone. No other phone in this segment has a 6000 mAh battery.

Samsung has also packed three cameras on this with 48MP+5MP and 8MP combination and the performance is quite good in daylight. The Galaxy M30s’ big advantage is the battery, and it also packs decent cameras and good performance for the price. Plus the camera packs features like ultra-wide angle mode, and in our review the shots turned out quite well. The only problem, the price of Rs 13,999 is still the launch price.

Motorola One Vision at Rs 14,999

The Motorola One Vision has got a heavy discount and is retailing at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage version, which does make this a good deal. You are getting a lot more storage for under Rs 15,000 and the camera performance on this impressive, especially the low-light results which can often be a compromise on budget phones.

Motorola One Vision has a 48MP+5MP camera combination, which might not sound as fancy as some of the other options retailing in the market, but it does the job well. What didn’t impress us about the Motorola One Vision was the battery as we noted in our review. Plus this one has Dolby sound experience, which is another big advantage.

Realme 5 Pro at 14,999

The Realme 5 Pro packs four cameras at the back, and at Rs 14,999 this is quite a good deal, though this is not a discount on the original launch price. This variant includes 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 4GB RAM version will cost Rs 13,999. The Realme 5 Pro has four cameras at the back with a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP camera for depth and Portrait shots.

The Realme 5 Pro does not compromise on performance either thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor, which is also seen on the more expensive Realme XT. The big difference is that the Realme XT gets the 64MP camera at the back, and will cost Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 at Rs 9,999 and Rs 14,999 each

The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 pro are both on sale today. The base variants for each phone costs Rs 9,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. With the Redmi Note 8 you get 4GB and 64Gb storage at this price.The Redmi Note 8 Pro offer 6GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 14,999. Both have four cameras at the back.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro’s main camera is 64MP while the Redmi Note 8 has a 48MP camera. In addition to this both have an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth camera. Both phones comes with big battery, fast charging and are good options to consider ahead of Diwali. They are going on sale today for the first time.