Best mobile phones to buy under Rs 35,000: Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7, Asus 6Z and more

Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 35,000 in India 2019: To purchase a smartphone with top of the line specifications often means that a consumer has to shell out more than Rs 50,000. However, with the influx of various new smartphone manufacturers in recent years, the price war in the premium smartphone segment has heated up and we are seeing new smartphones with top of the line features at much more affordable prices.

Advertising

Today we will be looking at the top smartphones that are available under the price tag of Rs 35,000.

Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi unveiled their much-awaited flagship smartphone the Redmi K20 Pro in India on July 17. The smartphone which the company claims as “Flagship Killer 2.0″ is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor which is paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 layer on top. It is packed with 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging.

Apart from the processor and the OS, the K20 Pro comes with a 20MP pop-up front camera with a sapphire glass cover. At the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup which comprises of the main 48MP camera with 1/2” Sony flagship sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The K20 Pro can record slow-motion video at 960fps across all the lenses. Here are our first impressions of the Redmi K20 Pro.

Advertising

OnePlus 7

The OnePlus 7 comes with a price tag of Rs 32,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model which is priced at Rs 37,999. Launched in May along with the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and runs the OxygenOS with Android Pie.

Coming to the optics of the phone, the OnePlus 7 comes with a 48MP+5MP combination at the back, lets users shoot in the 48MP resolution in the Pro mode on the camera app. It also comes with a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls and also supports Portrait mode as well. Also, there is a Nightscape mode on the OnePlus 7 for high quality, brighter pictures with details intact even under low light. Here is the review of the OnePlus 7.

Asus 6Z

Initially named as the Asus Zenfone 6, the Asus 6Z was launched last month in India. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor which is paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage. The 6GB/64GB variant comes with a price tag of Rs 31,999, while the 6GB/128GB variant sells at Rs 34,999 and 8GB/256GB model retails at Rs 39,999.

The smartphone comes with a motorized flip-up camera module which turns the back camera setup into a front camera. It consists of 48MP, f/1.79 and 13MP ultra-wide (125 degrees) sensors. There is no notch or punch-hole display on the front display. The Asus 6Z runs Android 9.0 Pie with ZenUI 6. The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor, a USB-C port, and three slots for two nano-SIM cards and one microSD card. Click here to read our review of the Asus 6Z.

Honor 20

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor had launched the Honor 20 last month. The smartphone features a quad-camera setup at the back which packs a 48MP sensor, 16MP Super Wide-Angle sensor, 2MP lens for depth assist, and another 2MP Macro camera. The Honor 20 has a price tag of Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option.

The smartphone is powered by Kirin 980 processor and runs MagicUI 2.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The Honor 20 comes with 6.26-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD punch-hole display along with a 32MP front camera. Here is our review of the Honor 20.

Oppo Reno

Oppo launched the Oppo Reno back in May. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor which is paired to an 8GBRAM and 128GB internal memory. It is priced at Rs 32,990.

Also Read|Best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India: Redmi K20, Realme X and more

The Reno features VOOC 3.0, 48MP+5MP dual rear cameras with Ultra-Night Mode, a shark-fin rising camera with 16MP sensor. It also comes with ColorOS 6, Dolby Atmos, NFC, HyperBoost 2.0.