Best mobile offers on Amazon and Flipkart: Apple iPhone XR, Mi A2, Oppo F11 Pro, and more

Best Mobile Phones Offers on Amazon India and Flipkart: There are a number of smartphone sales currently going on online like Mi Days sale, Honor Days sale, Qualcomm Snapdragon Days and more. Today we will be taking a look at the top smartphones deals currently available on Flipkart and Amazon now.

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant regularly sells at Rs 22,990 on Flipkart, but during this sale season, it is available at Rs 20,990. Apart from the Rs 2,000 discount, Flipkart is also offering a number of extra deals to its customers. These include a no cost EMI scheme, an extra Rs 4,000 discount on exchange of an older smartphone, five per cent instant discount on EMI schemes for ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards up to Rs 1,250.

The company is also offering five per cent extra off up to Rs 200 on using Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards and a ‘Partner OfferBuy’ offer is also in place, under which customers will get 15 per cent off up to Rs 150 on accessories.

Asus ZenFone 5Z

Asus has partnered with Flipkart for its Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale, during which the company will be offering its Asus Zenfone 5Z 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant smartphone at Rs 21,999. The device usually sells at Rs 27,999. This might also be due to Asus recently launching its latest flagship smartphone, dubbed Asus 6Z in India starting at Rs 31,999.

Flipkart is offering customers who purchase the Asus Zenfone 5Z no cost EMI offer, five per cent instant discount on EMI schemes for ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards up to Rs 1,250, five per cent extra off up to Rs 200 on using Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards. Just like with the Oppo F11 Pro, Flipkart is also offering consumers a ‘Partner OfferBuy’ offer, under which customers will get 15 per cent off up to Rs 150 on accessories.

Google Pixel 3a

During the Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale, customers purchasing the Google Pixel 3a can get an instant discount of Rs 3,999. This offer is not valid for everyone and can be availed by customers who are pre-paying for the order. Other than this Flipkart is offering customers no cost EMI schemes, five per cent instant discount via ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards and three months of free subscription to YouTube Music Premium.

Honor View20

Honor View20 was one of the first smartphones to feature a hole punch display when launched. It currently was selling at Rs 32,990 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. But during the Honor Days sale on Amazon, it has been discounted to Rs 29,999. Apart from the discount, Amazon is offering a number of other offers to customers.

Customers who purchase the Honor View20 during the Honor Days sale will be offered up to Rs 7,250 off on exchange, no cost EMIs, 10 per cent instant discount on using Yes Bank credit card. Users can also opt for no rush delivery option to receive a Rs 15 cashback in terms of Amazon Pay balance.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 is the company’s current smartphone to come under Google’s Android One initiative. Under this initiative, the smartphones run stock Android with a guarantee of two years worth system updates and three years worth security updates. The smartphone during Mi Days sale is currently priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The smartphone usually sells for 11,999.

During the sale, customers can get up to Rs 8,250 off on exchange. ICICI credit card holders can also opt-in for the no cost EMI scheme. Yes Bank credit card holders can get an 10 per cent instant discount on EMI transactions. Users can also opt for no rush delivery option to receive a Rs 15 cashback in terms of Amazon Pay balance.

Apple iPhone XR

The iPhone XR is one of the cheapest current generation iPhones offered by Apple. It currently sells at Rs 59,900, which is the usual price it sells at. However, Amazon is offering customers purchasing the device via HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards an instant discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 7,500. This will bring down the cost to Rs 53,991.