Best mid-range smartphones of 2018 so far in India

The competition in India’s smartphone market has become ruthless, courtesy of numerous Chinese brands releasing devices in budget and mid-range segments. Previously, we saw some of the best flagship smartphones falling under premium price segment out there. In this article, we compile a list of the best mid-range smartphones released in India so far.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Rs 14,999 onwards)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro remains one of the best affordable, mid-range smartphones released this year so far, and for many reasons. It has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor and flaunts a metal unibody design that seems sturdy enough to survive accidental drops. But what actually steals the show has to be its 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras that manage to capture decent portrait shots. Up front is a 20MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro starts at Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM with 64GB expandable storage and goes all the way up to Rs 16,999 for 6GB of RAM and the same amount storage. It sports a 5.99-inch minimum-bezels screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs Android Oreo-based MIUI 9 and packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

Nokia 7 Plus (Rs 25,999)

Nokia 7 Plus is certainly one of the best smartphones this year in almost every aspect. It features an attractive design and up-to-date specs. What’s more, it runs Android Oreo out of the box, and since it falls under Google’s Android One initiative, customers can expect regular security and OS updates from Google for at least two years. Powering the handset is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB RAM and Adreno 512 GPU for graphics.

Nokia 7 Plus sports 6-inch full HD+ minimum-bezels display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It houses a dual rear camera setup at the rear, while on the front, it features a 16MP selfie shooter. It carries 64GB of expandable storage. Interestingly enough, all three cameras boast of Carl Zeiss optics. Nokia 7 Plus comes at the price of Rs 25,999.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Rs 10,999 onwards)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is the first and only smartphone released by Asus this year in the Indian market in the mid-range segment. This one aims to compete with the likes of Redmi Note 5 Pro, courtesy of the similar Snapdragon 636 processor clocked at 1.8GHz. However, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 seems to have an edge over the Redmi Note 5 Pro as far as software and battery capacity is concerned.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 has a 5,000mAh battery that manages to deliver close to a day’s worth of usage. Additionally, it runs pure stock Android Oreo software out of the box. It sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2,160 x 1,080 pixels) screen. For now, it comes in two variants: 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage (expandable up to 2TB). It houses 13MP+5MP dual rear sensors and a 5MP selfie sensor.

Huawei P20 Lite (Rs 19,999)

Huawei P20 Lite flaunts a stunning, premium-looking design that has a striking resemblance to Honor 10. In addition to all that, it features 16MP+2MP dual rear cameras and 16MP front shooter for selfie enthusiasts. The handset runs on Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 659 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and Mali-T830 MP2 GPU for graphics.

Huawei P20 Lite Huawei P20 Lite

Huawei P20 Pro carries 64GB of internal storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. Up front, it sports a 5.84-inch 19:9 Full HD+ display, resulting in 80.5% screen-to-body ratio and 432 ppi pixel density. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and 3,000mAh battery under the hood.

Oppo F7 (Rs 21,990 onwards)

As far as premium looks and Apple iPhone X style notch are concerned, Oppo F7 fits the bill. The handset starts at Rs 21,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage version and climbs all the way up to Rs 26,990 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Oppo F7 houses a single 16MP rear camera, but it has a massive 25MP selfie camera up front that can perform a lot of tricks for you and justify its claim of being a selfie expert. It is powered by a more than decent Mediatek P60 SoC with G72 MP3 graphics. Last but not least, Oppo F7 packs a 3,400 battery.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd