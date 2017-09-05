Best mid-range dual camera smartphones you can buy right now

Shunning all the rumours and leaks, the Chinese handset maker, Xiaomi has finally brought the first dual camera smartphone in India, the Xiaomi Mi A1. The new Xiaomi handset is also the first Android Go smartphone that runs stock Android instead of custom MIUI skin.

The phone is priced in India at Rs. 14,999 and it will be available for purchase on September 12 starting 12 PM via Mi.com, Flipkart and across Mi Home stores.

Speaking about the dual cameras first, the Xiaomi Mi A1 comes with a dual camera arrangement having a 12MP wide-angle (main) sensor and a 12MP telephoto (secondary) sensor, in addition with dual-tone LED flash and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). At the front, it has a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls. sports a 5.5-inch LTPS Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 resolution) display with 401 ppi pixel density. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. The phone carries 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD. The dual-SIM phone boasts of full metal unibody design.

With Xiaomi introducing its first dual camera smartphone in India under such price bracket, it has now joined the bandwagon of mid-range dual camera smartphones that were recently unwrapped in the country. Here’s the list of a few dual-camera smartphones that hit the Indian smartphone market last month-

Lenovo K8 Note

The Lenovo K8 Note was launched late August this year for a starting price of Rs. 12,999. The smartphone sports a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor offering a better user experience. At the front, it has a 13-megapixel sensor along with a front LED flash. The front camera offers Pro Mode to tweak a few settings. The phone is built with series 5000 Aluminium.

Specifications wise, the Lenovo K8 Note features a full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio X23 deca-core processor paired with either 3GB RAM/32GB native storage or 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage. The phone also has a dedicated slot for further storage expansion via a microSD card. It runs on Google’s Android 7.1.1 OS with its stock configuration.

The Lenovo K8 Note 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,999, while the 4GB RAM+64GB storage model comes for a price of Rs. 13,999.

Moto G5S Plus

Motorola’s new mid-range Moto G5S series handset, the Moto G5S Plus comes for a price of Rs. 15,999. The smartphone features a 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel dual rear camera with RGB and Monochrome sensors along with a dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and 4K video recording. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with flash and f/2.0 aperture.

As for specifications, it sports a 5.5-inch (1080p) Full HD display protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and 401 ppi pixel density. It runs on a Snapdragon 625 octa-core chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expanded to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The dual-SIM (hybrid) Moto G5S runs a near-stock UI on top of Android 7.1 Nougat and has water repellent nano-coating.

Coolpad Cool Play 6

The Chinese OEM, Coolpad late last month launched its dual camera smartphone, Coolpad Cool Play 6 at an event in Dubai. Priced at Rs. 14,999 in India the phone went on first sale on Monday, September 4, exclusively via Amazon India. Notably, this is the only smartphone to offer 6GB of RAM under such price range. Talking about the dual cameras which is the USP of the Cool Play 6 handset, it features a 13-megapixel dual camera setup at the back with 4K video recording support. At the it carries an 8-megapixel front facing camera that can record video at 1080p resolution.

Specifications wise, the Coolpad Cool Play 6 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 1920 X 1080-pixel resolution. It runs on Google’s latest Android 7.1.1 operating system with Coolpad’s Cool UI skin on top. The device offers 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal Storage. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 653 processor, the phone comes with a massive 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

