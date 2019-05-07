Best mid-range smartphones under Rs 20,000: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, Nokia 7.1 and more

Mid-range smartphones have drastically changed in the last few years. You have options like Poco F1 and Nokia 7.1 that offer flagship-like specifications but at half the cost. The sub-Rs 20,000 price segment is an extremely compelling price range and perhaps why consumers in India are buying mid-range smartphones.

Chances are that whichever phone you buy, you will keep it at least two years. So we have a list of best mid-range smartphones that come with premium designs, reliable performance and excellent cameras. That’s something you usually find in a high-end smartphone. Read on:

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 technology.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 13MP sensor for taking selfies. Click here to read our review of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme launched its latest flagship, Realme 3 Pro in India last month. It sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. The device comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM paired with 64GB/128GB of internal storage.

It runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,045mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology.

The device comes with a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 25MP sensor for taking selfies. To know more about the smartphone, you can click here to read our review of

Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7.1 sports a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with PureDisplay screen technology for HDR10 quality experience. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with an Adreno 509 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB internal storage expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock configuration and is backed by a 3,060mAh non-removable battery with support for fast charging.

It sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture paired with a 5MP black and white secondary sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP camera sensor for taking selfies. Both the front and the back cameras come with features like bokeh effect and Pro mode. You can check out how the Nokia 7.1 performed in our review by clicking here.

Poco F1

Poco F1 sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with 6GB/8GB RAM along with 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 based Poco launcher on top. All of this is backed by a 4000mAh battery non-removable battery.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, and a 5MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor for taking selfies. You can check out our review of the Poco F1 here.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9610 processor, which is manufactured by the company itself. The device comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM paired with 64GB/128GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Just like all other smartphones on this list, it also runs Android 9.0 Pie, however, with Samsung’s own One UI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 25MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP and an 8MP sensor. On the front, it sports a 25MP sensor to take selfies. Read our review here.