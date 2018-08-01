Best Jio prepaid and postpaid plans under Rs 200

Jio prepaid, postpaid plans and JioPhone exclusive plans under Rs 200: Here, we list plans Jio Rs 98, Jio Rs 149, Jio Rs 198 prepaid plans and Jio Rs 199 postpaid plan Jio prepaid, postpaid plans and JioPhone exclusive plans under Rs 200: Here, we list plans Jio Rs 98, Jio Rs 149, Jio Rs 198 prepaid plans and Jio Rs 199 postpaid plan

Jio offers multiple attractive plans for different types of users – prepaid, postpaid and JioPhone exclusive plans. Today, let’s take a look at the best plans the company has to offer under Rs 200.

Jio Prepaid Plans

Jio offers a total of three plans under Rs 200 for its prepaid users. The benefits are as follows:

Jio Rs 198 / Rs 149 plan

Jio Rs 198 plan offers 2GB data per day for 28 days. So, you end up getting up a total of 56GB of high-speed data. As a result, it costs Rs 3.53 per GB. However, if you want to save some money, Jio offers a more affordable Jio Rs 149 plan. It offers 1.5GB high-speed data for 28 days, amounting to a total of 42GB data with a cost per GB of Rs 3.54. All other benefits like free voice calls (local, STD and roaming), in addition to daily 100 SMS and complimentary access to Jio apps services remain the same in both the plans.

Jio Rs 98 plan

Jio Rs 98 is perhaps the most affordable prepaid plan offered by the company. The plan has 28 days validity. Users opting for this plan get to consume total 2GB data within the stipulated period. However, upon hitting the FUP limit, the data will stop working. That aside, Jio Rs 98 plan offers free voice calls and 300 SMS.

JioPhone-exclusive prepaid plans

Jio offers a couple of JioPhone exclusive plans as follows:

Jio Rs 49 / Rs 99 plans

Jio Rs 49 plan offers 1GB data for 28 days. This plan is more suitable for those who barely consume any data on their JioPhone. So, once you consume a GB of data your internet will stop working on the phone. You get unlimited calling and 50 SMS in the Rs 49 plan.

If 1GB is not enough for you and tend to consume more data in a month, you can opt for Jio Rs 99 plan that remains valid for 28 days. Jio Rs 99 plan offers 0.5GB daily data. As a result, users end up with a total of 14GB data over the period. You also get 300 SMS with that plan

Jio Rs 153 plan

JioPhone users looking to avail three times the data benefits as compared to Jio Rs 99 plan can consider purchasing Jio Rs 153 plan instead. Jio Rs 153 plan offers 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. As a result, JioPhone users end up availing a total of 42GB data. This one also offers daily 100 SMS. However, all JioPhone plans offer free calls unrestricted access to Jio apps and services.

Jio Postpaid Plan

Jio Rs 199 plan

Jio’s monthly rental plan costs Rs 199 + GST. In return, users can avail 25GB 4G data, unlimited voice calls (local, STD and roaming) and 100 SMS per day. Jio hasn’t mentioned anything about data carry-forward. In addition, it lets you benefit from pre-activated international (ISD) calls starting at 50 paise per minutes. Similar to prepaid plans, Jio Rs 199 postpaid bundles a free, complimentary subscription to all Jio apps like JioTV and JioMusic.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd