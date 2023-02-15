These apps will let you add iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island to your Android smartphone

In 2022, Apple amazed the world after it introduced an innovative way to do away with the huge notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models with the Dynamic Island. In essence, a software update, the Dynamic Island uses a pill-shaped notch on the phone that extends to the black area to show more information for quick access to various controls.

Owing to its instant popularity, Apple’s Dynamic Island found its way to many Android devices. In case you are looking forward to including Dynamic Island feature on your Android smartphone, here’s a look at some of the best Dynamic Island apps now available on Google Play Store.

Dynamic Island by GraceMobile replicates the functionality of the iPhone 14 Pro.

Dynamic Island

Developed by GriceMobile, Dynamic Island is one of the best apps that replicates the feature and has more than 1 million downloads. Apart from showing notifications, the app also shows tracks that are playing and lets users control playback and navigation among other features. You can also perform certain gestures that let you lock the screen, take screenshots and view directions.

Users can quickly access their favourite apps using the Live Activities feature.

Dynamic Island – dynamicSpot

The dynamicSpot app replaces the traditional heads-up popups and offers more customisation features compared to Dynamic Island by GriceMobile. Users can long press on popups to get additional controls like the ability to send replies from the popup itself, change its appearance and music visualiser and select when to hide or show the dynamic spot. It also comes with a Live Activities feature that lets users access their favourite apps from Dynamic Island itself. Since it uses Android’s own notification system, dynamicSpot is compatible with almost all apps.

This is the one of the most customisable Dynamic Island app for Android devices.

Dynamic Notch – Notify Island

Dynamic Notch – Notify Island is another app that replicates the Dynamic Island functionality on iPhone 14 Pro. Compared to the above-mentioned apps, Dynamic Notch – Notify Island automatically adjust its size depending on what information is displayed. What makes it unique is that unlike other apps, Dynamic Notch – Notify Island supports the majority of music players, has battery charging animation, different notch style, several notification animations and even ports the Bubble Dynamic Island effect from the iPhone.