Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid packs for data under Rs 100

Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone are the top three telecom service providers currently operating in India. All three have reduced rates of their prepaid tariff plans by a huge margin. We are getting to see a number of prepaid plans like 1GB of 4G daily data with unlimited calling and 100 daily SMSes at reduced prices.

Advertising

However for users who require only data benefits and can forego the calling and SMS benefits, all players offer data top-ups. These can be useful especially when you run out of your daily data for the data. Here is a list of the best internet packs under Rs 100 a user can get from Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Airtel Rs 98 prepaid plan

Airtel under its data recharge section offers users 3GB of total 4G/3G data for Rs 98. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days and doesn’t include any other benefits like calling or SMSes.

The pack doesn’t consist of any other digital benefits like free access to the company’s Airtel TV app, which offers consumers free digital content like live TV and movies. Of course, you can still download Airtel TV separately.

Vodafone Rs 98 prepaid plan

Vodafone under its data packs section offers consumers an internet pack with 3GB of 4G/3G internet for Rs 98. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days like the Airtel plan. When the data FUP limit is exceeded users will be charged the standard rates.

The plan just like Airtel’s Rs 98 internet pack does not consist of any additional benefits like free calling, SMSes, or access to digital content via the Vodafone Play app.

Reliance Jio Rs 98 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio users are required to have an active base plan and cannot purchase a dedicated internet pack as the company doesn’t have one.

Users can opt-in to get the company’s Rs 98 plan, under which it offers 2GB of daily 4G data along with unlimited calls and 300 SMSes. After the daily FUP limit is over the users can opt to browse the internet at 64Kbps or get a booster pack of up to Rs 101, which will provide them with extra data for the validity period of the pack.

Additionally, under the plan consumers will be able to access all of the company’s data-driven free apps like Jio TV, Jio Money, and more free of cost.

Advertising

To get the plan you are required to be a Jio Prime member, which costs an additional Rs 99 per year. So the total amount you will have to pay for the first time would be Rs 197.