Best prepaid plans from Vodafone and Idea you can buy this month

The long-awaited merger between telecom network operators, Idea and Vodafone, is now complete. Both the companies have now officially come together with a new leadership team. But what it means for existing Idea and Vodafone users is that both the brands will continue operating. While it stays that way, we have listed below some of the best prepaid plans offered by Vodafone and Idea that you can purchase right now:

Best prepaid plans with more data and longer validity

Vodafone Rs 569 prepaid plan

Vodafone Rs 569 prepaid plan provides users with 3GB of daily data for 84 days. As a result, you will end up receiving a total of up to 252GB of high-speed data along with a cost per GB as low as Rs 2.26. So Vodafone Rs 569 plan happens to be one of the best cost per GB plan offered by Vodafone. This plan is fairly economical and it is best-suited for those who consume more daily data.

Idea Rs 499 prepaid plan

For some reason, Idea doesn’t seem to be offering more than 2GB daily data plan for those who consume more data and seek longer validity, unlike Vodafone Rs 569 plan. However, Idea Rs 499 plan offers 2GB data per day with a validity of 82 days. So users get up to 164GB of high-speed data with a cost per GB of Rs 3.04. This is by far the one and only plan that comes somewhat close to what Vodafone Rs 569 plan offers.

Best prepaid plans with moderate data and validity

Vodafone Rs 209 prepaid plan

If more data and long-term validity plans are not among the things you are looking for, then the Vodafone Rs 209 plan is ideal for you. This plan provides users with 1.5GB high-speed 4G data for 28 days. So you can end up availing a total of 42GB of data with a cost per GB of Rs 4.98.

Meanwhile, Vodafone also offers Vodafone Rs 479 plan with 1.5GB daily data for 84 days, resulting in a total of 126GB of data translating to a cost per GB of Rs 3.80. You can also save Rs 148 every 84 days by purchasing Vodafone Rs 479 plan, instead of spending your hard-earned money every 28 days.

Idea Rs 227 prepaid plan

Idea offers 1.4GB daily data plan for Rs 227. Similar to Vodafone’s Rs 209 prepaid plan, Idea Rs 227 plan remains valid for 28 days. Users get a total of 39.2GB data with a cost per GB of Rs 5.79.

Best affordable limited data plan

Vodafone Rs 159 prepaid plan

Vodafone Rs 159 plan offers 28GB of data at 1GB per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 28 days. It has a daily call limit of 250 minutes and a weekly limit of 1,000 minutes and 100 unique numbers for the entire validity period. It offers 1GB daily data, amounting to 28GB at the end of the validity with a cost per GB of Rs 5.67.

Idea doesn’t have any prepaid plan cheaper than the aforementioned Rs 227 plan in this category.

