5 best over-ear headphones to buy under Rs 10,000 in 2020

Wireless headphones to consider under Rs 10,000 (Source: Amazon India)

Buying a pair of headphones is a bit complicated these days. The buyer looks for quality sound and near-premium build quality as moves up from the budget headphones available in the market. These headphones can be used for listening to music, podcast, streaming content, attending work calls in a work from home setup and even gaming to a certain extent. With the festive sale going on, you can get these headphones for a lower price as well.

AKG 371BT

AKG by Harman/Kardon is a well-known brand in audio products. AKG 371BT at Rs 7,999 is practically a steal deal given everything it has to offer including 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. The earpads are oval instead of round and collapse to increase portability. The headphones are of sturdy build and are good for long hours of use without causing discomfort. The 50 mm titanium-coated drivers ensure that the bass is solid. However, it doesn’t have buttons for commands. The headphones can be purchased from Amazon.

JBL Club 700BT

JBL has created a reputation for itself by producing a bass-heavy sound signature. The JBL Club 700BT even has a dedicated button for bass boost if you want more thump in your music. It can go on for 50 hours on a single two-hour charge. You can summon voice assistant with it as well. There is also a smart ambient button which doesn’t stop the music and allows user to have a quick chat. It has rounded earcups and the hinges are strong as well. It is currently available for Rs 8,499 on Amazon.

Sennheiser HD 458 BT

Sennheiser is known for providing a more complete sound experience. Sennheiser HD 458 BT has active noise cancellation. Voice assistants like Siri and Google can be summoned easily. The design looks minimalistic with a touch of red around hinges and earcups. It offers a playback time for upto 30 hours. In the app, there is support for equaliser as per user’s need and a podcast mode as well. These headphones are good for editing purposes as well. Sennheiser HD 458 BT is currently available for RS 7,490 on Amazon.

Sony WH-CH710N

Sony’s headphone comes with noise cancellation (not active). Sony WH-CH710N can go up to 35 hours without a charge and supports quick charge as well. It is another headphone on the list with oval-sized earpads. You can summon voice assistants easily. The headphone is also lightweight at just 233 grams and can operate via 3.5mm aux cable even when the battery runs out. It is currently available for Rs 7,990 on Amazon and Reliance Digital.

Marshall Major III

Marshall Major III users a very distinctive texture material. The headphones offer up to 30 hours of battery on a single charge. There are not many controls on the headphones but the user can answer or reject phone calls easily with the help of a multi-directional knob. Marshall has used a 40mm driver and claims that the headphone has enhanced bass. It is currently available for Rs 5,999 on Amazon.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd