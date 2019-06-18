Best gaming smartphones under Rs 40,000: Nubia Red Magic 3, Black Shark 2 and more

Smartphone gaming has boomed in the Indian market thanks to games like PUBG Mobile, Asphalt 9: Legends, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Mobile and more. These games have brought console level graphics in gaming to mobile phones. Thanks to the rising popularity of these mobile games, more mobile manufacturers are introducing smartphones focused on gaming in the Indian market.

Recently, we saw two major gaming smartphone companies Black Shark and Nubia launching their own gaming smartphones in India, dubbed Black Shark 2 and Nubia Red Magic 3. Here’s a list of the best gaming smartphones you can get under Rs 40,000 in India, across price brackets

The phones that focus only on gaming: Nubia Red Magic 3, Black Shark 2

Nubia has just launched its latest gaming smartphone in the Indian market, the Red Magic 3. It is priced starting at Rs 35,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant. The device comes with top of the line specifications like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 90Hz refresh rate display, a turbo fan and more. In our review, we found out that the device performs very well in terms of gaming and for the price With no frame drops, lags or stutters during long gameplay hours. It is also the first smartphone to feature a physical fan built in.

Black Shark 2 is another gaming smartphone that was recently launched in India by the Xiaomi backed Black Shark. It is the company’s third gaming smartphone and just like the Nubia Red Magic 3 comes with the latest specifications. The phone according to our review, has a solid build and looks amazing. Apart from looking like a gaming laptop with RGB lights everywhere, Black Shark 2 is also one of the most powerful smartphones available in the market. It can play any game easily while at the same time performing a number of other tasks. The Black Shark 2 starts at Rs 39,999 and is available exclusively on Flipkart.

PUBG Mobile on a budget phone: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Poco F1 and Honor Play

This segment is aimed at those who want a budget device, but one which also works smoothly for gaming. Here’s a list of three smartphones you can buy right now under Rs 20,000.

Under Rs 20,000 there are only a handful of smartphones that can handle playing heavy games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite with no sweat, the Redmi Note 7 Pro by Xiaomi is one of these smartphones. Redmi Note 7 Pro might not have top of the line specifications, however, according to our review, the Redmi Note 7 Pro can easily handle playing heavy games without any issues. But, it is recommended for extended gameplay you should bring the graphics settings to medium. It starts at Rs 13,999 in India.

Just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro is also a good option under 20,000 if you like gaming on your smartphone. The device in our review, performed well while gaming. The device was able to handle all of the games that we tested out with ease. However, just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, we recommend that for long gameplay sessions, dial down the settings medium to keep the device from overtaxing itself. The Realme 3 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64Gb storage variant.

Poco F1 by Xiaomi is one of the most powerful budget smartphones you can currently get on paper. It is powered by the last generation flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC (System on Chip). In our review, the Poco F1 was able to take on heavy pressure without breaking a sweat. The device can play all of the Android games with ease and can also stay cool while doing so thanks to its liquid cooling technology.

Lastly, you can also get the Honor Play, which is powered by the company’s own Hisilicon Kirin 970 processor. Honor at the launch of this smartphone pitched it as a gaming smartphone with its own GPU Turbo feature, which improves the gaming performance of the device. In our review, it was proved that the Honor Play can challenge devices at a higher price range with ease. It can play games like PUBG Mobile for extended time periods without any issues. But, before you purchase the Honor Play, know that Huawei is facing a ban in the US, due to which soon it will lose its ties with Google, which means your phones will stop receiving updates.

Phones which offer more than just gaming: OnePlus 7, Honor 20 Pro, Oppo Reno, Asus Zenfone 5Z, Samsung Galaxy Note 8

OnePlus 7 is not pitched as a gaming smartphone, however, it does have all of the specifications one would look for in a gaming smartphone like the latest generation processor, GPU, a good display, speed and more. OnePlus recently also rolled out an update for the device, bringing the new Fnatic mode to the OnePlus 7. Fnatic mode is a heavily customised gaming mode that drives all of the device’s power and resources towards gaming. This new mode makes OnePlus 7 one of the best smartphones currently available in the Indian market. To know more about the OnePlus 7 click here. OnePlus 7 starts at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Honor recently launched its Honor 20 Pro smartphone in India. Honor 20 Pro is powered by Huawei’s 7nm Kirin 980 processor. Which is the same chipset that also powers the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro, making it one of the most powerful smartphones offered by Honor. However, keep in mind, if you purchase this smartphone, you might end up getting no updates due to the Huawei US conflict.

Oppo recently launched its Reno 10x Zoom smartphone priced at Rs 39,990 in India. Key features of the device include a Shark fin style motorised pop-up camera, gaming mode, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and more. Along with all of this the device can also shoot images with 10x lossless zoom. We were able to play all of the games that we usually do in our reviews smoothly without any hiccups. You can read our review of the Oppo Reno 10x zoom variant here.

Asus Zenfone 5Z is powered by the last year’s Snapdragon 845 processor, which is still quite powerful in terms of performance. At the same time, the device features a good look which also makes it stand out. Just like all other smartphones in this list, during our review, we got to know that the device can play all of the heavy games with ease. This is a good device, however, we recommend that you wait a bit because Asus is soon going to release its latest iteration of the smartphone dubbed Asus 6Z in the market.

Lastly, if you are okay with taking a smartphone that is over a year old, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. It currently goes for Rs 36,990 on Flipkart. Apart from handling intense gaming, the device can also come handy for handling your professional life. The S-Pen comes extremely handy while editing photos, videos, excel sheets, etc. And with One UI the Note 8 feels much more uncluttered and fast. Click here to read our review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.